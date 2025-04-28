“Rare and Special Wine Auction” by Finarte: Romanée-Conti No. 1, then Monfortino and Ester Canale

France, with Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, authentic myth of Burgundy, leads, as often happens, thanks, this time, to Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 1965 (with an auction basis of 5,000 euros), but Italy conquers the other two steps of the podium with the box including three bottles of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2015 by Giacomo Conterno, one of the most prestigious names of Langhe (starting from 2,700 euros), and with a 5-liter jeroboam of Barolo Ester Canale Poderi dell’Antica Vigna Rionda 2019 by Giovanni Rosso, also with original box (an auction basis of 2,200 euros). This is the “special podium” referred to wine category of “Rare and Special Wine Auction”, the timed auction by Finarte, which embraces, up to May 5th, a wide and high quality offer with iconic labels.

Therefore, in the top 10, there is still Conterno (No. 4) with the magnum bottle of Barolo Monfortino of 1955 (auction basis 2,000 euros) preceding (No. 5) a big of Bordeaux, Château Lafite-Rothschild 1er Grand Cru Classé of three liters (1,800 euros). Position No. 6 and 7 for Marc de Bourgogne, harvest 1989, by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (1,500 euros), and, No. 8, and, still another time for Barolo by Giacomo Conterno with a historical bottle of Monfortino of 1937 (auction basis 1,200 euros). To close the top 10, two lots of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 1964 by legendary Biondi-Santi (which include two bottles per lot, with an auction basis at 1,200 euros).

Italy, which is represented, among the lots present in the auction by Finarte, also by other authentic wine excellences such as Gaja, Rinaldi, Masi, Tedeschi, Antinori, Frescobaldi, Soldera Case Basse, and Tenuta San Guido. The higher price, at an auction basis, is teared by a whiskey arriving from Scotland, i.e. The Glen Garioch 1971 8 Yo (starting from 6,500 euros).

