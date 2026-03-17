Renzo Cotarella wins the 2026 “Winemakers’ Winemaker Award” by the Institute of Masters of Wine

For the exceptional results achieved in the field of winemaking, the Institute of Masters of Wine is awarding enologist Renzo Cotarella the 2026 “Winemakers’ Winemaker Award”, a prestigious recognition presented, in collaboration with “The Drinks Business” to the ceo of Marchesi Antinori, one of the most historic families in Italian and global wine, and among the most important producers in the world by Roderick Smith, chairman of the London-based Institute, Sarah Harrison, Masters of Wine executive director, and Patrick Schmitt, editor-in-chief of the UK magazine, at ProWein, which concludes today in Düsseldorf.

“I am happy and truly honored, both personally and on behalf of the Antinori team, to receive this prestigious award from the Institute of Masters of Wine - said Renzo Cotarella (the second Italian to receive the recognition after producer Angelo Gaja in 2019, ed) - I consider it a confirmation of our commitment to producing wines aligned with the “Masters of Wine philosophy”. It is a privilege to see my name alongside the most illustrious winemakers of recent history”.

The winner of the award, established in 2011, is chosen together with the winemakers who are Masters of Wine, as well as the previous recipients of the award, which over the years has gone to some of the greatest names in the history of global wine: alongside Angelo Gaja, from Peter Sisseck to Peter Gago, from Paul Draper to Anne-Claude Leflaive, from Egon Müller to Álvaro Palacios, from Eben Sadie to Jean-Claude Berrouet, from Jean-Louis Chave to Michael Brajkovich Mw and Stephen Henschke.

“Renzo exemplifies the rare balance of innovation and authoritative leadership which defines truly exceptional winemaking, and he manages to achieve this on a truly global scale. It is a great pleasure for me to name him this year “Winemakers’ Winemaker’”, underlined Roderick Smith, chairman of the Institute of Masters of Wine.

“When you look at the winners of the “Winemakers’ Winemaker Award”, it is always difficult to imagine who might be next on such a prestigious list. And yet, in the case of Renzo Cotarella, the choice seemed obvious - explained Patrick Schmitt, editor-in-chief of The Drinks Business - a figure admired like Anne-Claude Leflaive, respected like Paul Draper, and revolutionary like Peter Sisseck. The deep cellar tradition of an important reality like Antinori might suggest conservatism, but Cotarella is a passionate innovator, driven by an uncompromising eye for detail and an open mind toward pioneering techniques and new practices to achieve excellence”.

Particularly, Renzo Cotarella, one of the leading figures in Italian and international winemaking, was born in Monterubiaglio near Orvieto and graduated in Agricultural Sciences from the University of Perugia in 1978, specializing in the relationship between soils and grape varieties. In 1981, he was appointed director and winemaker of Castello della Sala, the Umbrian estate of the Antinori family. He became chief winemaker at Marchesi Antinori in 1993, director in 1998, and ceo in 2005. Cotarella also oversees Antinori international estates and projects, including Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley and Col Solare Estate in Washington State. His recognitions include “Best Winemaker of the World” by the U.S. magazine Wine Enthusiast in 2001 and “Best Italian Winemaker” by Vinoway Selection in 2024.

“Renzo combination of technical mastery, passion, leadership, and open-mindedness has shaped fine wines in Italy and internationally. He is a deeply deserving winner of this recognition”, concluded Masters of Wine executive director Sarah Harrison.

Copyright © 2000/2026