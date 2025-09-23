“Retailer Awards” 2025/2026 by Wine-Searcher: 16 Gold Medals for Italy

There is Fine+Rare for Burgundy and France wine list; Vino.com for Europe, Italy, and overall; Enoteca Costantini in Rome for the Italian, European, and general wine lists; Winefully (Bergamo) for the French wine list, the same recognition was also awarded to the historic Trimani in Rome; Tannico received “gold” thanks to its overall wine selection as well as its Italian list; WineTip (Milan) for the online list; Enoteca Alessi in Florence for Tuscany and Piedmont, and Vino45.it for the Piedmontese wine list. These are the 16 Gold Medals won by Italian retailers at the 2025 “Retailer Awards” by Wine-Searcher, the world’s largest portal monitoring the prices of thousands of wine shops and retailers worldwide, which awards wine lists based on their ability to represent specific wine regions. Every month, Wine-Searcher analyzes wines and spirits on a store’s price list, evaluating criteria such as the breadth and depth dedicated to a category or region, high quality (meaning the wine has received an average critic score of at least 80 points; and the availability of a product throughout the year.

In total (year 2025-2026), 2,064 awards were given for wines and 1,153 for spirits, across 153 cities in 33 countries worldwide. However, online awards are 117 celebrating merchants who have successfully established their digital presence. Many prominent international names have won the most desired awards: in London, Berry Bros. & Rudd took the “top” spot in the Champagne, Rhône, and Spain categories. In Dublin, the Irish Drink Shop is Pro for the best Irish whiskey. On the other side of the Atlantic, in White Plains, New York, Grapes The Wine Company won Gold for the best Piedmont, Rhône, and best classification overall. In Los Angeles, The Wine Merchant of Beverly Hills received the award for best Bordeaux and best Burgundy. In Paris, La Cave du Château won several awards, including best Bordeaux, European, and French. In Spain, Celler de Gelida took Gold for the best gin, rum, and tequila lists in Barcelona. In Hong Kong, Watson’s Wine received the “Best in Show” award for the Chile and New World classifications. In Japan, Y’s Wine Gallery won Gold for the best Bordeaux classification in Tokyo, while in Singapore, The Liquor Shop received Gold for both blended whisky and Bourbon. In Australia, in Sydney, The Wine Collective Au excelled in the best Californian, French, and European lists. In New Zealand, in Wellington, Truffle Imports is number one for the best overall list.

