Sassicaia and Monfortino, Italian wines at the top of “Wine Searcher” rankings

Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia is the most popular Italian wine on “Wine Searcher”, and the fifth most searched for overall, on what is the reference portal for wine lovers around the world. In second place, there is the Antinori family’s Tignanello, at No. 15 in the overall ranking, followed on the third step of the podium by the Frescobaldi family’s Masseto, No. 54 among the most popular wines. In the ranking of the best Italian wines, given by the intersection of international critics’ ratings, at the top is Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino, ahead of Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto and Masseto. Also excelling in the Top 10 most expensive wines is Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino, which commands an average price of 1,276 euros per bottle, more than Roagna’s Barbaresco Crichet Pajè (1,062 euros) and Gianfranco Soldera’s Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Case Basse (1,055 euros).

Three different rankings, capable of returning a multifaceted picture on what are the Italian labels of reference among wine lovers, which are obviously not limited to the first three positions. Starting again from the “Most Popular”, in fourth place there is the Frescobaldi Family’s Ornellaia, followed in fifth place by the Antinori Family’s Solaia and in sixth place by Pieve di Fontodi’s Flaccianello. At position No. 7 is the turn of Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Riserva Monfortino, followed by Montevertine’s Le Pergole Torte at No. 8, Gaja’s Barbaresco at No. 9 and Biondi Santi Tenuta Il Greppo’s Brunello di Montalcino at No. 10.

At position No. 4 of the “Best” Italian wines according to international critics’ scores, lined up by “Wine Searcher”, there is Il Marroneto’s Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie, followed by Luciano Sandrone’s Barolo Vite Talin at position No. 5, Gaja’s Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo at position No. 6 and Avignonesi’s Vin Santo Occhio di Pernice at No. 7. At position No. 8 there is then G. B. Burlotto’s Barolo Monvigliero, with the Antinori Family’s Solaia at position No. 9 and Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia at No. 10.

Finally, as for the “Most Expensive”, that is, the most expensive wines according to online wine shop prices, in fourth place is Giuseppe Cappellano’s Barolo Piè Franco Otin Fiorin (923 euros per bottle), in fifth position is Gianfranco Soldera’s Toscana Igt Case Basse (737 euros) and in sixth place is Miani’s Refosco dei Colli Orientali del Friuli Vigna Calvari (679 euros). Then at position No. 7 there is Roagna’s Barolo Riserva Pira (653 euros), at No. 8 Giuseppe Quintarelli’s Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva (631 euros), at No. 9 Giuseppe Mascarello e Figlio’s Barolo Monprivato Cà d’ Morissio (578 euros) and at No. 10 Biondi Santi Tenuta Il Greppo’s Brunello di Montalcino Riserva (557 euros).

Copyright © 2000/2023