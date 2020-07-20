02-Planeta_manchette_175x100
“Save the Brand”: Ca’ del Bosco, Fontanafredda and Alois Lageder are the top wine brands

Ca’ del Bosco, a brand symbol of Franciacorta led by Maurizio Zanella, part of Santa Margherita Gruppo Vinicolo, wins the “Brand Hero” award of “Save the Brand” - Web Edition, organized by Foodcommunity with the aim of recognizing and rewarding the merit of the best Italian entrepreneurs - who have distinguished themselves for the value that over the years have managed to build around the brand - of wine & food. However, there is not only the Franciacorta winery, in continuous and constant growth, both in terms of production and markets: Fontanafredda, the historic Langhe brand owned by Oscar Farinetti, prevails for the “Enhancement and Brand Development” for being able to “promote a brand philosophy based on sustainability at 360 degrees giving life also to the green Renaissance”. And then, for the “Generational Passage”, the Alois Lageder, one of the longest-lived families of South Tyrolean viticulture, is now being carried forward today by the fifth and sixth generations, with a biodynamic approach and promoting a circular economy.

TAG: ALOIS LAGEDER, CA' DEL BOSCO, FONTANAFREDDA, FOODCOMUNNITY, SAVE THE BRAND

