Sicily, as the 2025 harvest begins, confidence grows in grape quality and quantity

The first grape bunches in Sicily, the “wine continent, were harvested as early as mid-July, while the last ones, on Mount Etna, won’t reach the cellar until late September or even October. Yet, as of today, forecasts for Sicily’s harvest - the longest in Italy, averaging one hundred days - remain cautious, though already supported by technical assessments and the initial harvest. In short, they point to “a return to normal harvest timing, higher quality compared to 2024, a balanced and mindful approach to climate challenges, and a quality that already looks excellent”. This is according to Assovini Sicilia, the association founded in 1998 by the great patriarchs of the Sicilian wine renaissance, Giacomo Rallo, Diego Planeta, and Lucio Tasca, and now headed by Mariangela Cambria. The seasonal trend, Assovini explains, played a key role: “a generally rainy winter and a mild spring supported manageable vegetative growth, aiding grape ripening and allowing a harvest calendar more aligned with traditional timings. These conditions helped maintain good vineyard health, with fewer issues than in past years, although some areas faced specific humidity-related challenges. In terms of quantity, estimates suggest an improvement over 2024, with an expected recovery in grape production. However, caution is still necessary, as August’s weather could influence the final outcome. As to quality, the climatic balance and healthy grapes lay the foundation for a promising vintage”. “The ritual of harvest returns, engaging our producers once again. Sicily demonstrates resilience and the ability to manage the challenges of climate change, with the goal of protecting and ensuring the quality of the crop”, comments Mariangela Cambria, president of Assovini Sicilia. As mentioned, Sicily is a small yet vast “wine continent,” with a wide diversity of slopes, zones, territories, microclimates, and, of course, grape varieties. Traveling from one area to another, the 2025 harvest in Western Sicily, Assovini explains, is expected to be very promising, marking a return to normal harvest timing compared to last year. Climatic balance, grape health, and a smooth start to the harvest lay the foundation for a high-quality vintage. “Conditions have been particularly favorable: the mild climate, combined with abundant rainfall, particularly on May 15th, allowed for excellent vegetative and productive development of the vines - comments Filippo Buttafuoco, agronomist at Cantine Settesoli - this ideal combination ensured that vineyards and grapes are in excellent phytosanitary condition, with no major issues. The current result is also due to the constant attention and meticulous care of local growers in their treatments. As to production estimates, the quantity of grapes for the 2025 harvest is expected to be around average. Although last year showed signs of an increase compared to 2023, caution remains for this season”. In Southeastern Sicily, the 2025 vintage is shaping up to be a year of redemption after the climatic challenges of recent years. Following a 2024 marked by drought and an early harvest, this year brings a sense of greater balance, thanks to a rainy winter and mild spring that supported optimal vegetative growth. “Even the quantity estimates are encouraging: a significant improvement over 2024 is expected, with a projected 20% increase in grape yield”, comments Marco Parisi, enologist at Feudi del Pisciotto. Once again, Frappato confirms its role as the region’s flagship variety, showing remarkable resilience to climate change and no major phytosanitary issues. “Its adaptability undoubtedly establishes it as a “variety of the future” for Sicilian viticulture. In terms of vineyard health and grape quality, the outlook is excellent. If current conditions persist, the 2025 harvest could be remembered as the best of the past four years. The presence of plant diseases is very low, and even the leafhopper, which has caused significant problems in the past, is under control”, concludes Parisi. The 2025 harvest in the Aeolian Islands begins about a week earlier than last year. “This early start - explains Assovini - is the result of both climatic factors leading to faster ripening, and a shift in market preferences toward less structured, fresher, more mineral and acidic wines, qualities often achieved through early harvesting. Winter was unusually mild, with a very short dormancy period that led to early bud break. Spring, while not particularly rainy, was marked by high humidity”. “This condition, combined with limited cold, kept downy mildew under control but favored the spread of powdery mildew, which became the main phytosanitary issue in the vineyards. However, thanks to targeted and soil-friendly treatments, the early summer was managed calmly”, comments Pietro Colosi, enologist at Colosi. Who adds: “water scarcity affected production, with an estimated 15% drop in grape quantity, mainly due to smaller berry size. As the area lacks irrigation systems, rainfall is crucial, and we hope for August showers to support a potential recovery. Despite these challenges, the 2025 harvest looks promising in terms of quality. The real uncertainty lies in the market: with high supply and declining demand, the ability to sell the final product, despite its excellent quality, is the main concern”. On the island of Pantelleria, the climate has been favorable: good rainfall in autumn and winter provided excellent soil moisture reserves, and a regular vegetative and productive cycle is expected to yield healthy, well-ripened grapes. “Harvest will begin at the end of this week in the earliest areas, such as Punta Karace, from the terraces closest to the sea; the first collected grapes will be used for drying to produce Ben Ryé - comments Antonio Rallo, Ceo and winemaker at Donnafugata - harvest will be in full swing after mid-August, following the ripening of Zibibbo grapes across the 16 districts where Donnafugata’s vineyards are located, and will conclude by mid-September. The expected quantity is below the company average but recovering compared to the 2024 vintage. Quality is very promising”. Finally, Sicily’s wine “diamond,” Mount Etna, where the harvest is expected to begin in mid to late September. The rainy winter, Assovini explains, provided excellent water reserves in the soil. Despite the soil’s high drainage, the vines were also able to accumulate the necessary chill hours for their vegetative cycle. A cool spring was followed by a regular summer, with a few heat spikes in July that accelerated cluster growth. “At the moment, the phytosanitary condition appears to be perfect. If these weather conditions are maintained, we expect a regular harvest period with excellent quality. Quantity is estimated to be about 10% higher than in recent years, thanks to the water reserves that supported a steady growth cycle”, comments Maria Carella, enologist at Tenute Nicosia.

