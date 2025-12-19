Social inclusion and sustainability: a project “of system” in the territories of Prosecco

Promoting social inclusion by fostering the connection between the labor needs of wine companies and individuals seeking employment, through clear, transparent, and qualifying methods. A civic duty, an important part of corporate social responsibility, and also a necessity, both for those looking for work and for those seeking labor. And while pioneering experiences in this regard already exist, such as the initiative among the Sagrantino di Montefalco vineyards by the Umbrian winery Arnaldo Caprai, headed by Marco Caprai, together with Caritas of Foligno (recognized, among others, by the United Nations and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella), a new pilot project is now underway at the local level. This project brings together (as it is increasingly more common, ed) the Consortia of Prosecco DOC, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, and Asolo Montello Wines, along with trade associations (Cia-Agricoltori Italiani Treviso, Coldiretti Treviso, Confagricoltura Treviso, and Confcooperative Treviso), the Veneto Lavoro employment centers, and Caritas of Vittorio Veneto, responding to needs identified during “Tavolo di Dialogo” - the “Dialogue Table” promoted by the Diocese of Vittorio Veneto.

“The project - launched in 2025 and continuing in the coming months - aims to create a shared model for transparent matching between labor supply and demand, capable of meeting the needs of companies while offering new opportunities for unemployed individuals through training and professional qualification programs”, explains a note. The first phase of the project involved mapping the needs of the Treviso wine sector, with nearly 200 participating local companies. According to the survey, over 30% of businesses hire seasonal workers; meanwhile, one-third of the remaining companies, those relying solely on internal resources or contractors - would integrate their workforce with other adequately trained workers. The average need is 4 - 5 people per company, concentrated particularly during harvest and pruning periods, which are the most challenging times to find qualified labor. Companies surveyed also highlighted the need for trained and reliable personnel, identifying organizational skills, teamwork, and problem-solving among the most requested soft skills.

Basing on these results, Veneto Lavoro has activated its free pre-selection and job-matching services to support companies in finding staff. At the same time, with the involvement of trade associations and training centers, technical and language training programs will be launched for both workers and job seekers, including modules on safety, vineyard management, and cellar activities. The initiative is part of broader social sustainability actions promoted by the wine sector in line with shared responsibility objectives among businesses, institutions, and local communities.

“This project - comment in unison all parties involved - represents a concrete example of collaboration, aimed at creating safe and qualified working conditions, offering people new opportunities for inclusion and providing companies with effective tools to recruit staff. In this way, the wine sector reaffirms its commitment not only to product quality but also to the social quality of the work which makes it possible”.

