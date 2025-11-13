Sparkle 2026, Ca’ del Bosco awarded with “5 Spheres”. Tris of Ferghettina, Uberti, Moser, Andreola

Five awards for Ca’ del Bosco, among the brightest “diamonds” of Franciacorta (owned by the Zanella family, who founded it, and by the Herita Marzotto Wine Estates group of the Marzotto family), three awards each for Ferghettina and Uberti, also from Franciacorta, Moser from Trentodoc, and Andreola from Valdobbiadene with Prosecco DOCG, but also many double awards, signed again by Franciacorta producers Guido Berlucchi, Marzaghe, and Villa Franciacorta; Trentino wineries Ferrari Trento, Maso Martis, Reví, and Cesarini Sforza; Arunda from South Tyrol; and, again, Adami, Le Manzane, and Sorelle Bronca from the Conegliano and Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG area, Vigne del Patrimonio in Lazio, and Marramiero in the Abruzzi. These are the individual wineries most awarded with the “5 Spheres” - “5 Sfere”, the highest recognition given by “Sparkle” 2026, edition No. 24 of the guide to the best Italian dry sparkling wines, published by the historic food and wine magazine “Cucina & Vini”, and curated by Francesco D’Agostino.

In total, ninety-two labels were awarded with the “5 Spheres” award among the 976 featured in the guide, and they will be protagonist of “Sparkle Day”, scheduled for November 29th, in Rome (at The Westin Excelsior Hotel, including a masterclass on Alta Langa with the presence of Giovanni Minetti, president of Consorzio Alta Langa - the Alta Langa Consortium).

At a territorial level, the most represented regions is Lombardy thanks to 31 received awards, 29 with Franciacorta DOCG and 2 for the Oltrepò Pavese area; at quota 21,Trentino all with Trentodoc, and 21 awards also for Veneto, including 18 for Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, 2 for Lessini Durello DOC, and one for Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG. Piedmont (6 awards, all for Alta Langa), South Tyrol (4), the Abruzzi (3), Lazio and Puglia (2), and finally Sicily and Umbria with “5 Spheres” award follow.

But, as always, the guide is also a moment to reflect on the state of sparkling wines, a category that seems to be catching its breath after years of rapid market growth. As the same Francesco D’Agostino confirms: “in 24 years of work, it is the first time we perceive some uncertainty in the market, despite a quality that has reached very high levels, along with production milestones, over 1.11 billion bottles produced in one year, between August 1st, 2024, and July 31st, 2025 (elaboration by “Cucina & Vini” based on Icqrf data). Duties will certainly slow exports, a phenomenon unseen in the past 15 years, although until July 2025 this hasn’t yet materialized, as we surpassed 1.3 billion bottles compared to just under that in July 2024 (Istat data). We believe, however, that the commitment of vinegrowers to increase production will be matched by the domestic market, thanks mainly to the push from new generations. Young people have always been reluctant to approach wine, each of us can attest to that, but sparkling wines are drawing them toward conscious consumption earlier than other generations. In this context, we believe a more streamlined guide becomes more accessible for a consumer world which welcomes young people more than in the past, at least for the aperitif trend. The printed version of “Sparkle” 2026 features Italy’s top 150 sparkling wines, while the web version will include the story of the thousand wines selected this year by our tasting panel”.

