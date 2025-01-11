Taste a fine wine while admiring masterpieces in one of the most beautiful art cities, Siena

Combining masterpieces of Italian art to fine wines is the unique and inimitable “business card” that Italy alone is able to offer to the world. The opportunity is offered by “Wine & Siena - Capolavori del Gusto” 2025, on stage from January 25th to 27th. It features Siena, one of the most important art cities in the world, walking down the medieval streets from the Duomo and the “Facciatone”, the view extends over the Siena countryside “painted” with vineyards. Then, towards Piazza del Campo, to admire the frescoes of the Maestà and Guidoriccio da Fogliano by Simone Martini as well as the Allegory and Effects of Good and Bad Government by Ambrogio Lorenzetti in Palazzo Pubblico, the very rich Collection of Works of Art in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena Foundation at Palazzo Sansedoni, and its unparalleled view of the square where the Palio is held. Continuing on up in the shadow of Rocca Salimbeni, the historic headquarters of the oldest Bank in Italy, towards the noble Palazzo Squarcialupi and the Museum Complex of Santa Maria della Scala. Here the ancient “Spedale”, with its beautiful frescoes by Pellegrinaio, some of the most important ones in the Sienese and Italian 15th century, is the backdrop to the tastings.

The stars of the event, signed by the patron of “Merano WineFestival”, Helmuth Köcher and Confcommercio Siena, led by Stefano Bernardini, in collaboration with the Municipality of Siena and the patronage of the Tuscany Region, count more than 150 of the top wine productions from centuries-old cellars, such as Abbazia di Novacella from Alto Adige, new businesses like Nododivino by Citra Vini, a giant of Italian cooperatives, from Abruzzo, Barolo and the Langhe brands, Poderi Gianni Gagliardo, Monferrato with Vicara, Oltrepò Pavese with Monsupello; Veneto and Bottega e Farina; Campania, the historic Marisa Cuomo; Puglia with Varvagliane 1921 and Leone De Castris, and, of course, the leading denominations of Tuscany, Chianti Classico and companies such as San Felice (Allianz Group) and Vallepicciola, Tenuta di Bibbiano, Domini Castellare di Castellina and San Fabiano Calcinaia, Bolgheri and Caccia al Piano, Brunello di Montalcino and Fuligni and Camigliano, La Gerla, Ridolfi and Piombaia, Nobile di Montepulciano, and names like Salcheto, Lunadoro and Carpineto, Chianti Geografico, Valdarno and Il Borro of the Ferragamo family, among others. And, gastronomic (wine, food, spirits and beer, plus Extrawine and Consortiums), selected by The WineHunter Guide and awarded by The WineHunter Awards.

In detail, the ribbon cutting ceremony will be on January 24th in the Sala delle Lupe of Palazzo Pubblico in Piazza del Campo, followed by the Small Plates Dinner at Santa Maria della Scala. On January 25th and 26th, “Wine & Siena” will open its doors to enthusiasts and experts for tastings in the Santa Maria della Scala Museum Complex. On the same dates, the “Sala del Gusto” in Palazzo Squarcialupi will host a program of Masterclasses and seminars dedicated to the food and wine world, from the elegance of the best Italian bubbles, the sweet alchemy of passito and late harvest wines, 7 excellent wines from the great Tuscan tradition of red wines, on January 25th, 7 great signature white wines, rediscovering amphora refinement and on January 26th an experience dedicated to Pinot Noir. The WineHunter Talks will discuss the challenge of sustainability, while the University of Siena will present a new study on sustainability and ecological transition in companies, carried out by the Santa Chiara Lab. Further, the “Fuori Wine & Siena” and “AsSaggi di vino” events, the format in wine bars where tastings are combined to talking about interesting facts related to wine from literature to archaeology, art and astronomy led by University of Siena professors, who will leave the academic classroom to impart a bit of their knowledge. The schedule includes: January 15th, at the Tre Filari, a meeting between astronomy and Casa alle Vacche where Alessandro Marchini will talk about “The Stars of wine”; January 22nd, at the Gastronomia Morbidi, the wines of the Arillo company in Terrabianca will be the stars, where Enrico Tavarnelli and Ivan Martini will talk about “Geology in the glass: from the earth to wine”, and on January 29th, at La Macelleria, we will talk about “Each wine in its glass” with Cristallerie Mezzetti.

“Wine & Siena” is bringing back visits to the prestigious Palazzo Sansedoni, home of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena Foundation, on January 25th, the first day of the sensory paths, when you can discover the Palace and the museum itinerary where the art collection is kept. Visitors will be accompanied to the rooms that were the residence of the noble Sienese Sansedoni family, who currently host the headquarters and the Art Collection of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena Foundation. You will learn about the history of the Palace, during the guided tour, as well as about the people who lived there and the hidden treasures with illustrations, anecdotes and stories, also about wine.

