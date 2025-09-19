Tenuta Ulisse acquires Montevetrano, “jewel” of Campanian winemaking

Ownership change for one of the jewels of Italian winemaking. Tenuta Ulisse, an Abruzzo-based winery specializing in the production and marketing of native wines, whose majority is owned by White Bridge Investments II Spa, has announced its second acquisition, involving one of the major players in Italian winemaking. It regards Montevetrano, a prestigious Campanian winery internationally recognized for its high-end wines. Following Cirelli, in the Abruzzi, this marks the second operation of the Group towards a multi-regional platform focused on the excellence of Central and Southern Italy.

Founded and headed by Silvia Imparato, Montevetrano emerged in the 1990s and has established itself as one of the most refined expressions of Italian winemaking, a benchmark in the wine world for elegance, complexity, and aging potential. Today, Montevetrano is considered one of the most awarded wines from Southern Italy and among the most celebrated both in Italy, and in the world, a true “cult wine” of Italian winemaking. Silvia Imparato is a key figure in the history of Italian wine. Her winemaking journey began almost playfully, driven by pure passion, starting in 1983 with a group of friends, including Riccardo Cotarella. Six years later, the first experimental bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon and Aglianico came, which evolved into the official Montevetrano label with 1991 vintage, though it first appeared on shelves with 1993 vintage. Since then, produced in the hills of San Cipriano Picentino near Salerno, Montevetrano has risen to iconic status with its blend of Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Merlot (20%), and Aglianico (30%).

With this operation, Tenuta Ulisse reaffirms its commitment in building a multi-regional platform focused on the excellence of Central and Southern Italy, integrating valuable local production traditions and strengthening its presence in international markets. Luigi Ulisse, ceo of Tenuta Ulisse, commented: “following the acquisition of Cirelli, Montevetrano represents another step in our growth project: to create a group capable of enhancing the territorial identities of Central and Southern Italy through a portfolio of top-quality wines. Montevetrano is a symbol of Campanian viticulture, combining tradition, research, and international vision, a key piece in the platform we are building”. According to Silvia Imparato, founder of Montevetrano, “joining Tenuta Ulisse does not mean giving up our identity, but rather strengthening it and projecting it onto a broader stage. The values which define us, elegance, authenticity, and loyalty to the territory, remain our guiding principles; this union offers us the opportunity to turn our uniqueness into strength. In a changing world, Montevetrano embraces a new challenge of evolution and development, fully aware of its charisma and the role it has earned in the international wine scene”.

Tenuta Ulisse was supported by Giovannelli & Associati for legal matters, Athena Associati for financial and tax aspects, and Proj-Eco for Hse matters. Montevetrano was supported by Lorenzo Tersi (LT Wine & Food Advisory) as financial advisor, Nobili Rtz Legal for legal matters, and by Studio Bagni Fiorcari Huller for financial and tax aspects.

Copyright © 2000/2025