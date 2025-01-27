The best packaging for wines, spirits, beers and extra virgin olive oils? Vinitaly elects it

The first point of contact between brands and enthusiasts, packaging is an increasingly fundamental “ingredient” in consumer choice and in the success of a product: but those who think simply of the packaging are wrong because the value of the brand and much of the curiosity it arouses in people are also linked to the choices that the company makes about it, relying on the creativity of designers. Electing the best packaging for wines, spirits, beers and extra virgin olive oils is the “Vinitaly Design Award” 2025, the competition promoted by Vinitaly at edition no. 29 (with nominations open from today to February 23), which gives out 20 awards through the “Concept” prizes to projects that explore new design languages, “Illustrated Wines” to packaging with exclusive illustrations that tell stories, “Restyling Wines” to creative evolutions between the “before” and “after,” and “Timeless Wines” to icons that have left an indelible imprint on the world of design.

The “Vinitaly Design Award” 2025 is aimed at companies, as well as creative agencies from Italy, and abroad, provided that the projects refer to products of domestic companies, and projects of foreign manufacturers are also allowed as long as they are conceived by Italian designers. Evaluating the projects - from the bottle to the closure, from the capsule to the label and back label, to seals and secondary packaging - will be a technical jury of 30 experts, led by award-winning designer Mario Di Paolo, artistic director of the Vinitaly Award: creatives in the different sectors include Antonella Andriani, vice president Adi, and Zeno Bersanetti, Art Director Nsg, from Camilla Gatti, Design Director Cba, to Maricetta Gianfalla, Creative Director Alias, from Gianluca Invernizzi, Design Director Smith Lumen, to Nicola Mincione, partner Rba, from Simonetta Doni, founder and Ceo Doni e Associati, to Papi Frigerio, Design Director Robilant Associati, from Francesco Voltolina, designer and artist, to Juan Mantilla, Creative Director Kiko, from Stefano Torregrossa, Creative Director O,Nice! Design Studio, to Dario Frattaruolo, creative director Dario Frattaruolo Design, from Andrea Basile, creative director Basile Adv, to Jana Kokrhanek, CEO Luxoro, from Michela Pibiri, Editor in Chief PrintLovers, to Giuseppe Roberto Biagetti, director Iisa, from Fulvio Ravagnani, director Ied School of Communication, to Giulia Corcos, Sales Director Tannico, from Alessandro Rossi, Category Manager Wines Partesa, to Daniele Colombo, Category Manager W&S Esselunga, from Leila Salimbeni, director “Spirito DiVino”, to Fabio Piccoli, director “WineMeridian”, and from WineNews, with editor and journalist Alessandro Regoli (the Technical-Scientific Committee is, on the other hand, composed of lawyers Mauro Cobelli and Marco Giuri, Paolo Brogioni, director Assoenologi, Luca Fois, designer and lecturer, and Chiara Tomasi, designer and packaging expert).

For products, the types White Wines, Red Wines, Rosé Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fine Wines, Gdo Wines, Concept, Aromatized Wines/Cocktail Base/Soft Alcohol/No Alcohol, Liqueur Wines, Series Wines, Limited Edition, Private Label, Clear Spirits, Dark Spirits, Secondary Pack, Extra Virgin Olive Oils, and Beers are eligible to participate. Four “Vinitaly Design Award” trophies will be awarded for each category: Black, Gold, Silver and Bronze. In addition, 11 special awards will be given, including “Best in Show” and “Agency of the Year”.

Also making its debut in 2025 is the “Vinitaly Design Experience”, a technical training and refresher project (scheduled for April 4). Food and wine professionals and students from leading design and communication schools will be able to participate in workshops and lectures given by experts of international standing to explore new trends in packaging design, visual communication and branding. The aim is to inspire present and future professionals to work in one of the sectors that generate the most value in Italy and contribute to the spread of Made in Italy around the world.

The “best” of the “Vinitaly Design Award” 2025 No. 29 will be unveiled and proclaimed on April 5 at the gala event dedicated to the presentation of the trophies, at the Teatro Ristori in Verona, on the eve of Vinitaly (Veronafiere, April 6-9, 2025).

