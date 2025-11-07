The best packaging of wines, spirits, beers and extra virgin olive oil by Vinitaly Design Award

In an increasingly more competitive market, packaging plays a central role in gaining visibility and recognition. The prestigious Vinitaly Design Award, now in its edition No. 30, awards also this year the commitment of companies that invest in creativity and image, selecting the best packaging projects for wines, spirits, beers, and extra virgin olive oils, created by Italian producers and creative agencies. The winners will be chosen by the scientific committee and a jury - chaired by the multi-award-winning designer Mario Di Paolo - made up of experts (nominated by Veronafiere) selected among designers, art directors, artists, journalists, and industry specialists (including, for the second consecutive year, WineNews director Alessandro Regoli). The award ceremony will take place on April 11, 2026, during a gala evening in the splendid setting of Ristori Theater in Verona.

The jury, which has been fully reconfirmed for the 2026 edition, consists of a total of 30 members (5 from the scientific committee and 25 selected jury members) who will evaluate the competing projects: the first meeting for the assessment of registered projects will be held in the coming months. The “project” includes all elements of the packaging: bottle, closure, capsule, label, back label, neck tag, hang tag, seals, and secondary packaging, the only aspects evaluated by the jury. The competition, whose terms will be announced shortly, also admits projects from foreign companies signed by Italian designers. Entries must concern products already on sale or intended for the market, except for the “Limited Edition” and “Concept” categories, which are also open to promotional projects not destined to sale.

