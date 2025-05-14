The best Pinot Nero of Italy is Ludwig by Elena Walch, with South Tyrol dominating the podium

South Tyrol of wine confirms noble earth of Pinot Nero (vineyard covering 10% of 5,850 hectares of vineyard of the territory): the best Italian expression of famous vineyard among the most appreciated in the world (and, ampelographic beam of Burgundy, for example), of harvest 2022, is Pinot Nero Ludwig by Elena Walch, one of the most iconic wineries in the territory, headed by Elena Walch together with daughters Julia, and Karoline Walch, the fifth generation of the family, followed, at a short distance, by wines of other important names of the territory: Pinot Nero Riserva Burgum Novum by Castelfeder, and by Pinot Nero Riserva Trattmann by Cantina Girlan, which earned, respectively, the second and third step of the podium. At the fourth place, Pinot Nero Riserva Maglen (Cantina Tramin) and Pinot Nero Monticol (Cantina Terlano) celebrate tied. Here is the verdict of “National Contest of Pinot Nero” which anticipates “Giornate Altoatesine del Pinot Nero” - “South Tyrol Days of Pinot Nero”, which saw even 116 wines of vintage 2022 competing, produced in Trentino, Val d’Aosta, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piedmont, Lombardy, Tuscany, Umbria, Sicily, and in the hosting region of South Tyrol, evaluated by 43 judges among enologists, sommeliers, and experts of the sector.

In addition to the best of general classification, also the best wines of the single wine regions were awarded. That by Elena Walch was, in addition to the best overall, automatically also the best for South Tyrol, while, for the other regions, wines by Grosjean Vins (Valle d’Aosta), Castello di Spessa (Friuli Venezia Giulia), Conte Vistarino (Lombardy), Bricco Maiolica (Piedmont), Feudo Arancio (Sicily), Fattoria di Cortevecchia (Tuscany), Maso Cantanghel (Trentino), Torre Bisenzio (Umbria) e Borgo Stajnbech (Veneto) stood out. With their Pinot Nero, also wineries from Trentino Furletti e Mori Colli Zugna, as well as South Tyrol wineries Tenuta Castel Sallegg, Azienda Agricola Falkenstein, Ferruccio Carlotto, Josef Weger, Cantina Bozen, Cantina Valle Isarco, Cantina Kurtatsch, Weingut/Tenuta Kollerhof, Malojer-Gummerhof, Manincor, Pfitscher, Salurnis, Cantina Colterenzio, Tenuta Ploner, Tenuta Peter Sölva, Pitzner Winery & Suites, Seeperle, and Weingut Tenuta Rohregger arrived to the final.

“Also this year, extraordinary Pinot Nero and tyical of the variety were presented again. We, organizers, are extremely proud when the range of wines reflects the range of varieties, and demonstrates how much the terroir, tradition, and style affect wines”, affirmed Ines Giovanett, president of “Giornate Altoatesine del Pinot Nero” - “South Tyrol Days of Pinot Nero”. Following the tradition, the award of the best wines will occur in South Tyrol days: this year, it is foreseen on Friday, May, 16th at Castel d’Enna in Montagna, and, starting from today, to Monday, May 19th, at Ospizio of San Floriano, in Laghetti, all wine enthusiasts of Pinot Nero will have the possibility to taste not only the awarded wines, but also all the wines of the Contest. Also this year, “Giornate Altoatesine del Pinot Nero” - “South Tyrol Days of Pinot Nero” offer a rich collateral program. On Saturday, May, 17th, two masterclasses will go on stage: enologist Ivan Giovanett by Castelfeder will head a vertical tasting of a selection of the last fourty years of production of his property, while the masterclass held by sommelier Roberto Anesi will focus on the cultivation of Pinot Nero in Italy. The masterclasses will conclude on Sunday, May, 18th with one of the legends of South Tyrol wines, Hans Terzer, who presents event “Top of Pinot Nero Alto Adige” - “Top of South Tyrol Pinot Nero”.

