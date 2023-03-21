The best rosé in the world is made in Italy: Pasqua’s “Y By 11 minutes”

The best-selling rosé wines in the world are without a doubt those from Provence. But the best in quality is Italian, i.e. the peculiar Pasqua’s “Y By 11 minutes” 2020, increasingly established among the reference wineries of the Veneto and Italy, which, with its rosé, won the title of “Best Rosé of the Competition - Vinolok Trophy” in the session dedicated to rosé wines of the historic Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, which unveiled its best at ProWein 2023, with the Pasqua wine, which comes from the union of two local vines, Corvina and Trebbiano di Lugana, and an international variety, the Carmenère, the absolute best and leader of an Italy which, overall, obtained 33% of the total medals, or 1 Grand Gold medal, with the “Y By 11 minutes” of Pasqua, 29 gold medals (with wines signed by wineries such as Torrevento, Tollo, Fantini Group Apollonio, Citra, Jasci & Marchesani, Tinazzi, Terre Cortesi Moncaro, Varvaglione, and others, here are the results) and 48 silver medals. Puglia is the first Italian region present with 27 medals, ahead of Veneto with 17 and Abruzzo with 11.

“Winning a medal at the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”, says Carlo Dugo, the Italian ambassador of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, “is an affirmation of the quality of the production, as confirmed by tables of international jurors”. A truly privileged gateway for product export to all countries seeking to connect with Italian excellence”.

An important record that shines a light on Italy’s rosé wines, which are becoming increasingly popular, as explained by the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles. “It is sufficient to state that global consumption of rosé wine increased by nearly 40% between 2002 and 2018, rising from 18.3 million hectoliters to 26 million. According to the World Observatory of Rosés, global consumption is expected to increase by 50% by 2035, from the current 24 million hectoliters. Western Europe and the United States are the world’s largest rosé consumers, with Italy alone producing over 2 million hectoliters of rosé wine per year, with a per capita consumption of just over two liters”.

