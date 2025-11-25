“The Enthusiast 100” 2025, Stilèma Taurasi Riserva 2018 by Mastroberardino is No. 1

American wine critics have again crowned Italian wines. There are 21 Italian wines listed on “The Enthusiast 100” 2025, the American magazine's ranking of the best tastings ever (Michael Laudenslager has recently joined the Italian wine writers Danielle Callegari and Jeff Porter). The Number 1 wine on the ranking is 2018 Stilèma Taurasi Riserva from the Campania-based Mastroberardino. In the “Top 10”, vintage 2022 Sassicaia from Tenuta San Guido is in position No. 4, and 2020 Brunello di Montalcino from Poggio di Sotto, from the ColleMassari Group, one of the top wines in the region is No. 10. Scrolling down the list (the English sparkling wine, 51° Nord metodo classico from Gusbourne 2016 is at No. 2, and the Heart Stone Vineyard 2022 by Saxum Vineyards, in Paso Robles, California at No. 3), at No. 16 the Italian wine 2021 Redigaffi from the famous Tua Rita, followed by another must-have from Montalcino, 2019 Brunello di Montalcino Vigna del Suolo from Argiano, at No. 18. Still from Tuscany, 2019 Brunello di Montalcino Capriolo Riserva from Terre Nere is at No. 26, while Banfi’s, 2019 Chianti Classico Riserva is in position No. 30. The 2021 Barolo Albe by G.D. Vajra is in , position No. 32 , and also from Piedmont the distinctive 2023 Verduno Pelaverga by Diego Morra at No.34. Then, Tuscany again and another historic name from this territory, Salvioni’s 2019 Brunello di Montalcino is at No 36. Next, from a small patch of land in the Langhe, Barolo cru Monvigliero, two wines of the 2021 vintage, the version by Vietti at No. 38, and the one by Fratelli Alessandria at number 40. The ColleMassari Group also has a second wine on the ranking, 2023 Bolgheri Rosso by Grattamacco, at No. 41, while one of the historic Super Tuscans, 2020 Vigorello TGI Toscana by San Felice is at number 53, and another gem from Montalcino, 2019 Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Montosoli by Altesino is at No. 54. Next, a wine from the Veneto Region, 2019 Amarone della Valpolicella Famiglia Pasqua by Pasqua, is at No. 58, while we head up the mountains to the 2019 Trentodoc Rosè Extra Brut by Mosèr, in position 71. Rounding out the ranking for Italians, again from Tuscany, 2021 Blu TGI Toscana by the Brancaia brand at No. 74, Lamole dei Lamole’s (Herita Marzotto Wine Estates) 2020 Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigneto di Campolungo at No. 85, Franz Haas 2021 Alto Adige Schweizer at No. 90, and Rotari (of the Mezzacorona Group) 2020 Trentodoc Brut Nature at No. 94.

There are often a lot of Italian wines on American charts, and this year holding the Number 1 position is is an “unusual” wine (repeating the “Top 100 Cellar Selection” 2025 record by Wine Enthusiast, 2015 Trentodoc Riserva Lunelli by Ferrari), because it does not come from one of the Italian regions o that traditionally excel. The producer Piero Mastroberardino, commenting on the news, emphasized, “Let’s start with a smile ... and a reflection. It is definitely more difficult to start from the South and achieve results of global significance, in wine as well as in other sectors. There are many obstacles to overcome, prejudices to dispel, resistance to overcome. In wine, for instance, it is harder to get space on wine lists, be visible and have returns corresponding to the intrinsic quality of the product. When, however, you do achieve the goal, the satisfaction is greater. And, then the news makes even more noise. For the first time in history, a wine from southern Italy has been elected number one in the world, “Wine of the Year”.

Global recognition for the project that began with the 2015 harvest, created in the name and to memory of the extraordinary figure, Antonio Mastroberardino. It is great source of pride for our family”, Piero Mastroberardino continued, “as well as for all our collaborators. In fact, our project is rich in highly innovative content for our company. I dedicate this recognition, perhaps the highest our company has received in its three centuries of winemaking history, to my family, my wife Tiziana, and my daughters Camilla and Serena. These three women give me the strength and desire to continue growing, without them I would not be here today, reaping the fruits of this relentless commitment to spreading the culture of wine in its finest form. Then, to all our men and women who are committed every day to this endeavor, in pursuit of excellence. We are all here, together, today. ‘Everything will be all right’ ”.

Focus - All the Italian wines on “The Enthusiast 100” of 2025 by Wine Enthusiast

1 - Stilèma Taurasi Riserva 2018 - Mastroberardino

4 - Sassicaia 2022 - Tenuta San Guido

10 - Brunello di Montalcino 2020 - Poggio di Sotto

16 - Redigaffi 2021 - Tua Rita

18 - Brunello di Montalcino Vigna del Suolo 2019 - Argiano

26 - Brunello di Montalcino Capriolo Riserva 2019 - Terre Nere

30 - Chianti Classico Riserva 2019 - Banfi

32 - Barolo Albe 2022 - G. D. Vajra

34 - Verduno Pelaverga 2023 - Diego Morra

36 - Brunello di Montalcino 2019 - Salvioni

38 - Barolo Monvigliero 2021 - Vietti

40 - Barolo Monvigliero 2021 - Fratelli Alessandria

41 - Bolgheri Rosso 2023 - Grattamacco

53 - Vigorello 2020 Igt Toscana - San Felice

54 - Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Montosoli 2019 - Altesino

58 - Amarone della Valpolicella Famiglia Pasqua 2019 - Pasqua

71 - Trentodoc Rose Extra Brut 2019 - Moser

74 - Il Blu Igt Toscana 2021 - Brancaia

85 - Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigneto di Campolungo 2020 - Lamole di Lamole

90 - Alto Adige Schweizer 2021 - Franz Haas

94 - Trentodoc Brut Nature 2020 - Rotari (Mezzacorona)

