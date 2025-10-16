The entire food & beverage universe in Forbes Italia’s 2025 Top 100 Managers ranking

Every year, this ranking rewards the rising stars of the Italian economy, listing sectors such as industry, transport, pharmaceuticals, software, artificial intelligence, and, of course, food & beverage, which is a key industry in our country, especially in terms of exports: in the ranking of the 100 Top Managers 2025 by Forbes Italia, representing the world of wine, we find Fedele Angelillo (CEO of Mack & Schühle Italia, a major production and distribution company), Alessandro Gallo (director of Castello di Albola in Chianti and Rocca di Montemassi in Maremma), Franco Morando (CEO of Montalbera, a winery between Monferrato and Langhe known for its Ruché DOCG), and Massimo Romani (CEO of Argea, the leading Italian private group in the wine sector, controlled by the Italian private equity firm Clessidra).

There is no shortage of representatives from the food industry, such as Chiara Ercole (Saclà), Tommaso Mazzanti (All’Antico Vinaio), Manfredi Barbera (Premiati Oleifici Barbera), Andrea Ghirardi (L-Nutra, a nutrition company), Antonio Mancuso (Mancuso Holding, ice cream and dessert manufacturer), Nicola Marzaro Sirman (catering equipment) and Paola Elena Lanati (Lionhealth, a nutrition company). Indirectly linked to the agri-food sector are Adolfo Rebughini (CEO of Veronafiere, which, with Vinitaly, represents one of the most important international wine events) and Roberto Pierucci (Rcr Cristalleria Italiana, one of the leading manufacturers of professional wine glasses and tumblers made in Italy).

Copyright © 2000/2025