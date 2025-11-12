“The Golden Vines Charity Auction” 2025 raises over $1 million for wine education

Over $1 million, thanks to collectors and philanthropists who won dream experiences such as a vacation for 32 guests at The Aerial - BVI, one of the most luxurious private islands in the world, located in the Caribbean, with a top lot selling for $250,000. But also, looking at the top lots of Italian wine, those from Biondi-Santi, the “cradle” of Brunello in Montalcino (with a Mathusalem of Brunello Riserva 2015, signed by director Giampiero Bertolini, and a stay for 6 guests at the estate with a visit to “La Storica”, the “library” of old vintages, and a -tasting dinner, at $9,000), at Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, the Frescobaldi Group’s “jewel” in Bolgheri (with a double Magnum of Ornellaia 2007 signed by director Marco Balsimelli and a VIP tour of the brand for six people with a dinner-tasting of historic vintages, at $7,000), and at Emidio Pepe, a legend in Abruzzo (with a rare Jeroboam of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2001 from old vines and a stay for four people at the estate with a visit to the 350,000 bottles stored in the “library” and a tasting dinner of precious vintages, at $6,500), alongside the “VIP experience” with tenor Andrea Bocelli, vigneron at the Bocelli 1831 family estate in Lajatico, with two seats of honor at one of his concerts where you can meet him backstage, for $100,000 (and lots signed by brands such as Ferrari Trento and Borgogno, from Argiano to Casanova di Neri, from Il Marroneto to Tassi, from Poggio di Sotto to Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, from Tenuta di Trinoro to Tenuta Sette Ponti). This is the result of “The Golden Vines Charity Auction” 2025, the charity auction promoted by the Gerard Basset Foundation, by Liquid Icons and held by Sotheby’s in recent days, with over 100 lots donated by major wine producers and others, the proceeds of which will go to support the charitable projects of the non-profit organization created in memory of Gérard Basset - the only person in the world to have held the titles of Master Sommelier, Master of Wine, and Officer of the Order of the British Empire, who passed away in 2019. The foundation supports wine education programs related to diversity and inclusion and, since its inception, has raised $5 million with a direct impact on 1,600 beneficiaries in more than 30 countries around the world.

The occasion for this charitable auction was the exclusive 2025 “The Golden Vines Awards” ceremony, considered the “Oscars of Wine” worldwide, whose winners were honored by the Gerard Basset Foundation at the Faena Forum in Miami. These winners represent the finest wines and spirits selected by a jury of experts gathered at the new Golden Vines Academy: from the “Golden Vines Frédéric Panaïotis Sustainability Award”, in memory of Ruinart’s visionary Chef de Cave, to Corison Winery, a landmark in Napa Valley, to “The Golden Vines Grant Macdonald Best Fine Wine Producer in Europe Award” to Germany’s Egon Müller, an icon of world wine; from “The Golden Vines Akerman Best Fine Wine Producer in the Americas Award” to the historic Harlan Estate, symbol of California, to “The Golden Vines Maison Mura Best Fine Wine Producer in the Rest of the World Award (Australasia, Africa, Asia & Middle East)” to Henschke, one of Australia's greatest wine brands; from “The Golden Vines Robb Report World's Best Fine Wine Producer Award” to Spain's Vega Sicilia, a legend in the world of wine, to “The Golden Vines Slate Aviation World's Best Rising Star Award” to Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines, one of South Africa's most famous wineries; from “The Golden Vines Amorim Cork Innovation Award” to the great winegrower Rosa Kruger for the “Old Vine” project in South Africa, to “The Golden Vines Gérard Basset Foundation Hall of Fame Award” to Jean Trimbach, twelfth generation of the legendary Maison Trimbach in Alsace, and the Golden Vines Bacchus World's Best Rare Spirit Brand Award to The Macallan, another legend, this time of Scotch whisky.

A ceremony, also organized by Liquid Icons, featured haute cuisine from SingleThread Farm restaurant, with three Michelin stars awarded to chef Kyle Connaughton and his wife Katina, in Sonoma County, California, paired with fine wines and spirits from brands such as Dom Pérignon, Château d'Yquem, Château Lafite Rothschild, Colgin Cellars, Egon Müller, and II Marroneto - with Il Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie Riserva 2013 - the only Italian winery featured at one of the most important events in the US.

