The lights of the Big Apple turn on Barolo and Barbaresco for “World Opening”

A territory that can be defined as the most precious in Italy, where a hectare is worth from 2 to 4 million euros in the most prestigious “cru”, with 568 associated wineries, 10,000 hectares of total vineyards encompassing the nine protected appellations (Barolo, Barbaresco, Dogliani, Dolcetto di Diano d’Alba, Barbera d’Alba, Langhe, Dolcetto d’Alba, Nebbiolo d’Alba and Verduno Pelaverga, which, all together, produce 66 million bottles). But also a Unesco World Heritage area from whose hills are born true wine jewels, and with the eyes of the world on them, even of important investors, an aspect on which the production world is questioning itself for a future to be written always under the banner of strong identity. And again, a production that seems to know no crisis, climatic changes aside, as everyone does, and a terroir with great appeal also in terms of tourism, which has seen the presences, in the Langa and Roero, go from just under 238,000 in 2004 to over 845,000 in 2022. The Langhe are an all-Italian “first”, with Barolo and Barbaresco exporting 80% of their production to the world, so much so that producers have been selling everything they produce on the market for years.

A territory, therefore, that is in good health and ready to showcase its jewels, the new vintages of Barolo and Barbaresco, in the United States and precisely in New York, where the “Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening” will be staged on March 19 and 20, as has become tradition. An event desired, for the third time, by the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe Dogliani and that will bring together as many as 200 live producers.

The large number of participating wineries confirms the event as the largest international activation promoted by the Consortium, and in the wake of previous editions, the first in New York in 2020 and the second in Los Angeles in 2022, it is destined to consolidate itself as a leading event for lovers of Piedmontese wines overseas, in a market, the United States, that is always the first for Italy. The lights of the Big Apple, complete with a projection on the iconic Times Tower, in Times Square, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Broadway, are ready to turn on Barolo and Barbaresco at Center 415 on Fifth Avenue, which will be the main hub. On March 19, the “start” with the Welcome Dinner (by invitation only) in The Shed, Hudson Yards while the following day participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a wide range of activities, exploring the Langhe region and deepening their knowledge of Barolo and Barbaresco, wines that have helped write Italian wine history around the world, and recognized for their ability to express a remarkable diversity of microclimates in the region.

The central focus of the event, the “Grand Tasting”, open to industry professionals and the public, where it will be possible to meet 200 of the region’s best-known producers and taste from a choice of more than 400 labels. Lesser-known interpretations of Nebbiolo will also be presented, highlighting the distinctive potential and versatility of this great grape variety: in fact, the “Grand Tasting” will host a dedicated area featuring Langhe Doc Nebbiolo, Langhe Doc Rosato and sparkling wines made from Nebbiolo grapes. And, of course, a tasting reserved for the press, will offer journalists the opportunity to taste a preview of the long-awaited Barolo 2020 and Barbaresco 2021.

The day’s program also includes the thematic seminar “Nebbiolo, An Icon”, led by Anna Schneider, a former researcher at the National Research Council (CNR) of Italy: participants will have the opportunity to explore the history, origins, genetic diversity and cultivation of Nebbiolo, and will be offered a comprehensive overview of its adaptability its distinctive characteristics, going beyond its primary association with the production of Barolo and Barbaresco. Of particular note is the Consortium’s collaboration with “Food for Soul”, part of the proceeds from ticket sales of the “consumer event” will, in fact, be donated to support the activities of the nonprofit organization founded by chef Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore. “Food for Soul” has for years been committed to supporting local communities in promoting a more equitable and sustainable food system, combating food waste in the interest of social inclusion. In addition, Eataly’s Italian-style creations will be served to guests throughout the day, and any surplus will be donated specifically to “Food for Soul”.

“We are proud to make our return to New York with 200 wineries in attendance for “Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening in the U.S.” No. 3”, emphasizes Matteo Ascheri, president of the Consorzio del Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani.The first two editions (where WineNews also flew to New York in 2020 and to Los Angeles in 2022) focused on Additional Geographical Mentions (AGMs). This year the focus will be on what truly distinguishes our region and our wines from the rest of Italy: Nebbiolo, the native grape from which our exceptional Barolo and Barbaresco wines are made. We will be presenting our territory and our wines in the United States, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to Piedmont to experience and discover firsthand what lies behind such complex and extraordinary wines”.

