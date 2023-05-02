The luxury wine market is set to grow. However, the most desired are always the same

The wine market is increasingly characterized by the growth of high-end wines, which falls under the now-classic “drink less but better” slogan. An increasingly large and constantly evolving segment that, according to a recent report by Allied Market Research, will see the “Luxury Wines & Spirits” market grow by 6.2% per year between now and 2031, reaching a turnover of 414 billion dollars (out of 229 in 2021). However, in this context, the “sacred monsters”, or myths of world wine, remain largely unchanged. According to the most recent update of the “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines & Spirits” by Wine-Searcher, a portal that monitors prices and searches for thousands of labels worldwide. And so, with the exception of a few changing positions, the names are always the same. With a podium formed by the great Bordeaux, namely Chateau Mouton Rothschild and Chateau Lafite Rothschild, and by the legend of Champagne, Dom Perignon, still ahead of Petrus and Chateau Latour, also from Bordeaux. Among the most sought-after labels in the world, Italy, in the “Top 10”, is always represented by Sassicaia, at no. 6 in the world rankings. And without looking at the peaks of 2020, “Wine-Searcher” underlines, when in the top ten almost half of the bottles were made from collectible whiskey, confirming, in any case, the persistence of interest in this famous distillate, so much so that, if at no. 7, there is another sacred monster of Bordeaux wine such as Chateau Margaux, at no. 8 there is the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky, in front of the myth of Burgundy, Domaine de La Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti, in front, again, of the Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Shifting the focus to Italian wines, at no. 15 in the world rankings, there is Tignanello, one of the symbolic wines of the Marchesi Antinori, while at no. 31 confirms its highly sought-after Ornellaia, followed by no. 37 from Masseto, Bolgheri jewels of the Frescobaldi world. At no. 56 still one of the pearls of Antinori, the Solaia, while, at n. 81, there is one of the kings of auctions, namely the Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno. And at no. 99, last of the Italians in the “Top 100” of the most sought-after labels in the world, there is the famous Flaccianello della Pieve di Fontodi.

Copyright © 2000/2023