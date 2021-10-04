The new vintages of Barolo, Barbaresco, Roero at “Grandi Langhe” on January 31 - February 1 in Turin

After the cancellation of “Grandi Langhe on the road”, the format that should have taken the great wines of the Langhe on a tour of the most important squares in Italy, first postponed to April and then canceled due to the restrictive measures in force in the spring, “Grandi Langhe”, an event dedicated to Italian and foreign buyers, distributors, wine shop owners and restaurateurs, will be back, in its usual format, but in Turin, on January 31 and February 1, 2022, with 200 wineries from the Langhe and Roero, who will present their labels in the spaces of OGR Turin, the hub of innovation, food and wine and contemporary culture in the Piedmont capital, a strategic choice oriented towards the desire to further grow the event that, for years, has opened the appointments of the Italian wine calendar. The two-day event, dedicated to the Langhe and Roero Docg and Doc wines, will therefore be the first opportunity of the year to taste the new vintages of Barolo, Barbaresco, Roero and the other local denominations.

“We have decided to change the location of “Grandi Langhe” firstly to allow compliance with the regulations on distancing, and secondly to give an important signal that reflects the growth that the event has had in recent editions, and that of our denominations which, at the beginning of October, recorded +15% on the first 9 months of 2020”, explains Matteo Ascheri, President of the Consorzio di Tutela di Barolo e Barbaresco. “We are very pleased that the collaboration between the Consorzio del Barolo, Barbaresco, Alba, Langhe e Dogliani and Consorzio del Roero is growing steadily and the next edition of 2Grandi Langhe” will be the confirmation of this,”, says the President of the Consorzio di Tutela di Roero, Francesco Monchiero. “In recent years the influx of operators has increased steadily and the decision to bring the event to OGR Turin is precisely due to the desire to meet the need to welcome a greater number of people interested in learning more about the wines of the Langhe”. “OGR Turin is a modern, central and prestigious venue, which will host more than 200 wineries from the area who will be participating in “Grandi Langhe” and will have the opportunity to meet trade operators”, adds Andrea Ferrero, director of the Consorzio di Tutela di Barolo e Barbaresco.

