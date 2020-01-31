The Sassicaia 2016 of Tenuta San Guido at the top (again) of the “Top 100” of the “Gentleman” reds

The Sassicaia 2016 of Tenuta San Guido is at the top of the ranking dedicated to the best 100 red wines from the magazine “Gentleman” (as a year ago), obtained by crossing the ratings of the 2019 editions of the most authoritative Italian guides (Gambero Rosso, Doctor Wine by Cernilli, Vitae-Ais Italian Sommelier Association, Bibenda, Veronelli and Luca Maroni), confirming, at least partially, what has already emerged from the intersection of WineNews, which however had examined all nine guides of the rich Italian panorama, with the wine symbol of Bolgheri and the San Leonardo 2015 of the San Leonardo estate of the Guerrieri Gonzaga family capable of bringing together seven out of nine guides.

Back to the 2020 super ranking of “Gentleman”, which systematized the scores of the guides taken in analysis, on the podium of the best reds in the Belpaese - behind Sassicaia 2016, at the top with 579 points – rise the Solaia 2016 of Marchesi Antinori and Lungarotti’s Torgiano Rosso Rubesco Vigna Monticchio Riserva 2015 (in second place with 577 points) and Falesco’s Montiano 2017, the Lazio company of the Cotarella family, with 576 points. At position no. 4, the Rosso Piceno Superiore Roggio del Filare 2016 by Velenosi (574 points), at no. 5 Gianfranco Fino’s Es Salento Primitivo 2017 (571.5 points), at position no. 6 (ex aequo with 571 points) the Montevetrano 2017 of Montevetrano and the San Leonardo 2015 of the Tenuta San Leonardo, at position n. 7 Monteverro 2016 of Monteverro (569.5 points), at position no. 8 the Montefalco Sagrantino “25 Years” 2015 by Arnaldo Caprai (569 points), at position no. 9 the Habemus Red Label Lazio Rosso 2016 of San Giovenale (568 points) and at position no. 10 (still ex aequo with 567.5 points) Duemani Costa Toscana Rosso Cabernet Franc 2016 by Duemani and I Sodi di San Niccolò 2015 from Castellare di Castellina. Among the regions, Tuscany ranks first (32 labels), followed by Piedmont (11) and Veneto (8).

Copyright © 2000/2020