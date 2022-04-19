The Spring-Summer “Previews”: from Sicily to Emilia Romagna, and “Anteprima Amarone”

Vinitaly 2022 as well as the Tuscan and Langhe Previews are now behind us, but there are many “local” Italian wine events coming up soon, in a wine “whirlwind”, which has surfaced from the quicksand of the toughest period of the pandemic. Wine is back and running faster than before, preparing for its “spring-summer” tour. The first big event is “Sicilia en Primeur” organized by Assovini Sicilia. It is the annual preview of Sicilian wines, where international and Italian opinion leaders, influencers and Masters of Wine will be on stage from April 27th to May 1st in Erice, at the Ettore Majorana Scientific Culture Center. There will be tours of the territory and presentations of new vintages of the many wine expressions on the Sicilian “wine continent”. Plus, on May 2nd, Symposium number 1, “Interazioni Sostenibili”, promoted by the SoStain Foundation, will be held in Palermo at Teatro Regio di Santa Cecilia, including Alberto Tasca, president of the Foundation and producer at Tasca d’Almerita, together with Alessio Planeta (Planeta), Arianna Occhipinti, Letizia Russo (Feudo Arancio - Mezzacorona) and Giuseppe Bursi (Settesoli), and wineries such as Donnafugata, Alessandro di Camporeale and Colomba Bianca, experts such as Ettore Capri, Attilio Scienza, Franceso Sottile and Carlo Alberto Pratesi, and Monica Larner, who is the Italian signature for “Wine Advocate”. Further, Lake Garda will be the background, from April 30th to May 1st, of “Corvina Manifesto - L’Anteprima del Chiaretto di Bardolino” by the Consortium for the Protection of Chiaretto and Bardolino. And particularly the hills of Bardolino at the Salesian Tusini Institute, a professional center dedicated to training young professionals specialized in managing wineries and vineyards. Furthermore, on the same dates, from April 30th to May 1st, “Anteprima Vini della Costa Toscana” returns in Lucca, where 80 wine producers and 400 wines will be at the Real Collegio of the Grandi Cru della Costa Toscana Association, including various types of Vermentino, as well as denominations such as Colline Lucchesi, Montecarlo, Bolgheri, Maremma and Morellino di Scansano. May 22nd to 24th will then be the “Vini ad Arte 2022” event, organized by the Consortium Vini di Romagna, held in beautiful locations in the area and also at the Museum of Ceramics in Faenza. “Roero Days. Il Roero in Reggia” will take place on May 22nd and 23rd in the setting of the Reggia di Venaria Reale with the Roero DOCG producers stars of the review, that the Consortium for the Protection of Roero organized. On May 25th and 26th the “Anteprima Sagrantino” that the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Montefalco organized, will be held in Montefalco to celebrate the new vintages of the red wine symbol of Umbrian wine. On June 6th, at the Italdesign Museum in Moncalieri (Turin), among futuristic, contemporary car models, part of the heritage of the Piedmont company that since 1968 has offered style, design, prototypes and pre-series construction to brands around the world in the fields of automotive and product design, “La Prima dell’Alta Langa”: 100 cuvées to taste from 40 sparkling wine houses that will narrate the rapid growth and consolidation of the “Piedmont high bubbles” denomination. Plus, the vernissage of the “Terra” goblet, the new, iconic institutional goblet (created in collaboration with Italdesign, it is a goblet that intends to represent the right combination of function and appearance, where shape preserves the technical performance, but at the same time goes beyond traditional aesthetic canons of a wine glass; the collaboration between the Consortium and Italdesign began ten years ago, in 2012, when Giorgetto Giugiaro designed the “Grande” glass, in exclusive for the Alta Langa Consortium). And there is more, from June 7-10th, the “Abruzzo Wine Experience” is scheduled, organized by the Consortium for the Protection of Abruzzo Wines, while on June19th and 20th there will be a special edition, outside the traditional period between January and February, of “Anteprima Amarone” organized by the Consortium Vini della Valpolicella. Finally, in Campi Flegrei, the “Campania Stories - Special Edition” has been postponed from September 5th to 8th, but is returning live to unveil the new vintages of Campania wines in Pozzuoli (Hotel Gli Dei), opposite the Island of Procida, “European Capital of Culture 2022”. Therefore, many events that, through wine, will make people talk about the numerous territories that are the true heritage of Italy, wine and beyond.

