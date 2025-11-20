The state seal band with Italian flag debuts on special Prosecco Doc for Milan-Cortina 2026

The tricolor makes its debut on wine seals and “toasts” with Italy most globally sold sparkling wine. As anticipated yesterday by WineNews, starting today Prosecco DOC will feature the new State seal for DOCG and DOC wines, produced by Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca della Stato - the Italian State Mint and Printing Institute (Ipzs), a tool which enhances security by protecting against counterfeit wines falsely marketed as Italian (and thus against “Italian Sounding”), focusing on traceability with the major visual innovation of the Italian flag. The ceremony for affixing the new seal on the first bottle of Prosecco DOC, attended by Lorenzo Fontana, president of the Chamber of Deputies; Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture; Paolo Perrone, president of Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca della Stato; and Giancarlo Guidolin, president of the Prosecco DOC Consortium, was held at the Mint Museum, in Rome. Presented at Vinitaly 2025, this anti-counterfeiting and certified quality guarantee tool now begins its journey.

“We are honored - said Giancarlo Guidolin, president of the Prosecco DOC Consortium - to be the first to adopt the tricolor seal, a tangible symbol of the quality and authenticity of Prosecco DOC. This recognition confirms the commitment of the Consortium to consumers. The QR code and advanced traceability make every bottle safer and more transparent, strengthening the protection of the denomination. The first seals will be applied to special bottles for the upcoming Winter Olympics (for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Prosecco DOC is the Official Sparkling Wine Sponsor, ed), an opportunity to celebrate Prosecco DOC and its deep connection to the territory, an expression of Italian excellence recognized worldwide”.

Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida explained that “thanks to collaboration with the Italian State Mint and Printing Institute, we can guarantee the quality of our products worldwide, starting with our finest. Today, we present the labeling of Prosecco, an extraordinary Italian wine - the best-selling in the world among our country’s wines - which is now further protected against any possible imitation. We want those who buy an Italian product to find exactly what they expect, and that is why we offer an additional guarantee: a clearly visible seal, impossible to replicate, which strengthens the entire supply chain and safeguards its added value, made of quality, work, identity, culture, and tradition”.

According to Lorenzo Fontana, president of the Chamber of Deputies, “Italy is the country with the highest food and wine quality compared to the rest of the world. Our products are imitated everywhere, and we must defend them. It is a battle we fight every day: it is essential that the State carefully protects national products because there will always be those who try to imitate them, taking away our economic and cultural heritage”.

Paolo Perrone, president of the Italian State Mint and Printing Institute, affirmed that “we have placed our seal with the symbol of the Italian State and a tricolor flag on the bottles, as indicated by the Ministry, and in agreement with the supply chain. The new State seal for DOCG and DOC wines is a powerful anti-counterfeiting tool and a guarantee of certified quality: protecting our made in Italy means enhancing its value”.

