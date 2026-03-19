The status of Italian sparkling wines according to Marcello Lunelli, vicepresident Ferrari

Sparkling wines have been, for years, the driving force of both the global and Italian wine markets, but they are not entirely immune to the complexities of the current moment. On this topic, we are pleased to publish the remarks by Marcello Lunelli, vicepresident of Ferrari, the Trentino-based company which leads the Italian market and is a global reference for “sparkling wines”. His contribution was prepared for the Wine Market Forum, taking place today at the Intrecci Academy in Castiglione in Teverina, founded by the Cotarella family, and promoted by the Chiasso-Cotarella Wine Consulting Firm: “Ripensare il vino: momenti e strategie per crescere in un mercato che cambia” - “Rethinking wine: moments and strategies to grow in a changing market” which highlighted market dynamics in the sparkling wine sector, comparing Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOCG, Champagne, and Italian Metodo Classico.

The Status of Italian sparkling wines - Marcello Lunelli, vicepresident of Cantine Ferrari

“Overproduction, stagnant demand, and tariffs impact sales. But sparkling wine holds strong”

Imbalance between supply and demand in Italy: at the end of 2025, Italian wineries recorded record-high stocks of 60 million hectoliters of wine. The sector is burdened by overproduction, stagnant domestic demand, and slower exports, also due to new U.S. Tariffs. Declining U.S. Consumption: in 2025, wine sales in the U.S. dropped by -8.8% in volume. The decline is not entirely attributable to tariffs; rather, the tariffs worsened an already weakening demand, accelerating the market contraction. In Italy, wine pricing also weighs on consumption. Excessive markups and reduced purchasing power further distance consumers from the category. However, in this context, sparkling wine (both Charmat and Metodo Classico) in 2025 outperformed the average in modern retail, growing in both value (+3%) and units sold (+2.9%).

Prosecco continues to grow in Italy

In 2025, the Prosecco category grew in gdo (+2.7% in value; +4% in volume) (Circana data, January-December 2025, Italy total Hyper+Super+Small Self-Service).

Prosecco DOC

Bottlings closed the year at 5,004,388 hectoliters (+1.1%, Consorzio Prosecco DOC, 07/01/2026). In Italy, 0.75L Prosecco DOC bottles grew in modern retail (+1.1% in value; +2.5% in units sold, Circana data, January-December 2025, Italy total Hyper+Super+Small Self-Service).

Prosecco DOCG

In 2025, Prosecco DOCG recorded an overall growth of +10.1% in extractable hectoliters (Consorzio Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG data, January-December 2025).

In Italy, in gdo, the segment grew both in value (+4.3%) and in 0.75L bottles sold (+6.2%, Circana data, January-December 2025, Italy total Hyper+Super+Small Self-Service).

Metodo Classico shines in Italian Modern Retail

Metodo Classico, both Italian and French, grew by 9% in value and 10.8% in units sold (Circana data, January-December 2025, Italy total Hyper+Super+Small Self-Service).

For French Metodo Classico: 1.7 million bottles (+18%) and 52 million euros (+11%), a strong dynamic though on a smaller base.

For Italian Metodo Classico: 10 million bottles (+10%) and 140 million euros (+8.4%), making it the dominant contributor to category growth.

But the Champagne system has begun to falter: global Champagne shipments reached 266 million bottles, down about -2% from 271.4 million in 2024 and -17% from 326 million in 2022. In 2025, the French domestic market accounted for 114 million bottles (-3.6% compared to the previous year).

In 2025, Lvmh Wines & Spirits division highlighted a -5% organic revenue decline. Champagne & Wines closed the year at 3 billion euros, down -2.9% compared to the previous year.

The Comité Champagne sets the marketable grape yield for the 2025-2026 harvest at 9,000 kg per hectare, aiming to reduce excessive cellar stocks.

Lights and shadows: comparison between categories:

Champagne

The French crisis stems from a deliberate choice: defensiveness. To protect margins and prestige, the Maisons pushed aggressive “premiumisation” raising prices sharply. The sector is suffering from the broader market crisis and a shift in consumer mindset: new generations prefer experiences over possessions.

Having turned into a “collectible asset”, Champagne has lost touch with everyday social consumption, excluding itself from the glasses of the global middle class and losing category loyalty. Nevertheless, Champagne remains the international benchmark, with strong and recognizable brands.

Prosecco

Prosecco success lies in its ability to adapt embracing a more informal, dynamic, and light style of consumption, responding to lifestyle changes, and capturing Gen Z demand for conviviality. It successfully combines quality, immediacy, and price.

Italian Metodo Classico

In 2025, Italian sparkling wines in modern retail were rewarded for offering accessible luxury. The strength of certain brands and the equity of the denominations supported the willingness to pay of consumers and purchase preference.

In conclusion, to appeal to consumers, brands must differentiate themselves through a distinctive narrative based on values, quality, heritage, and a forward-looking vision.

They must stand out without becoming too elitist, adopting an “empathetic” approach.

The traditional, static communication style must be transcended, using a language capable of engaging and exciting younger audiences.

On international markets, the Italian sparkling wine sector must think as a unified “made in Italy” system, presenting itself - each with its own characteristics - with greater collective strength on the global stage.

Marcello Lunelli

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