“The Wine Advocate” is 100% owned by the Michelin group. New Synergies with the Guide started

“The Wine Advocate”, the most authoritative publication in the world of wine, is officially 100% owned by the Michelin group (as already mentioned by WineNews in recent months) which, after being the historic publisher of the most prestigious restaurant guide in the world, also becomes that of the historic wine magazine, which has changed the destiny of the world’s critics, founded by Robert Parker. The announcement came at the launch of “Matter of Taste” in New York, one of the most exclusive events in the world of wine, with a lot of Italy as the protagonist (from Masseto to Sassicaia, protagonists of the dinner of wines with 100/100, to the in-depth analysis of Barbaresco Producers, the many brands of the wine of Italy in tasting), and with a pearl in addition: Planeta Sicilia Carricante Eruzione 1614 2017, a wine produced on Mount Etna by one of the wineries that played a leading role in the Renaissance of Sicilian wine, which is the only label of the Belpaese among the “10 discoveries of the year”, the “wines of the heart”, a sort of first “Top 10” signed by the tasters of “The Wine Advocate” (for Italy, Monica Larner), which also baptizes the official new ownership, and the arrival of the new CEO of The Wine Advocate, Nicolas Achard, who announced the novelty along with the editor in chief, Lisa Perotti Brown.

“By becoming a 100% shareholder in The Wine Advocate, Michelin is consolidating the fruitful collaboration that began in 2017, which confirmed the know-how and complementarity of the two companies’ offerings. This full integration will ensure long-term synergies between enology and gastronomy through the search for experiences based on the combination of food and wine, as well as the creation of new digital content and services,” he explains.

“Leading the team of The Wine Advocate is not only exciting, it is also an incredible opportunity to combine the strengths of the Michelin Guide and The Wine Advocate - says Nicolas Achard - wine and food enthusiasts will be offered a unique set of experiences thanks to the internationally recognized know-how and independent and impartial selections of both companies”.

The goal of The Wine Advocate, therefore, is to reaffirm its “global role in wine, expanding its coverage, accompanying the growing interest in wine culture in historic and emerging markets, developing a” digital ecosystem “that combines gastronomy and wine and providing exclusive experiences”.

Focus - The “10 discoveries of the year” 2019 by The Wine Advocate

2017 Lismore Estate Reserve Chardonnay, Western Cape, Sudafrica

2017 Scar of the Sea Chardonnay Seven Leagues, Santa Maria Valley, California

2015 Charles Perez Côtes du Roussillon Les Aspres MVD MMXV, Roussillon, Francia

Chambers Rosewood Vineyards Rare Muscat (Multi-Vintage), Rutherglen, Australia

2016 Poesia, Saint Emilion, Bordeaux

2015 Domaines Lupier La Dama, Navarra, Spagna

2011 Kir-Yianni Diaporos Block 5, Macedonia, Grecia

2017 Planeta Sicilia Carricante Eruzione 1614, Etna, Sicilia, Italia

2017 Martin Muthenthaler Riesling Viesslinger Stern, Wachau, Austria

2013 NV Ulysse Collin Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs Les Roises, Champagne, France

