The wine list of the Bottega del Vino in Verona at the top of the “World’s Best Wine Lists” 2021

The Bottega del Vino in Verona, and its gargantuan wine list (4.500 wines), is one of the oldest historical locales in Italy, which dates back to the sixteenth century, and is now owned by “Le Famiglie Storiche”, is one of the winners of the “World’s Best Wine Lists” 2021, the contest of the English magazine, “World of Fine Wine”. The contest awards the best wine lists in the world, annually, divided into categories and judged according to a rigorous protocol by international juries of independent professionals. Judges include the World Champion Sommelier, Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine and well-known food and wine critics and writers. La Bottega del Vino won the “Best Regional Wine List (in its region)” category, but was also in the running for the “Best Spirits List”. The top names in the catering world are also Nominated for awards in various categories such as, “Bern’s Steak House” in Florida, “Tantris” in Munich, “Atelier de Joel Robuchon” in Hong Kong and “Atrio” in Caceres.

“We are very proud of this award”, commented the president of Bottega del Vino, Tiziano Castagnedi, “these awards are testimony to the great work and passion of the Bottega del Vino team. I would, therefore, like to take this opportunity to thank, together with the Historic Families, the director, Luca Nicolis and his team for the immense work they have done in the past few years and for keeping up their spirits, even in the face of the most serious crisis that has ever hit the catering world”. Noteworthy, for Italian wine, are the three restaurants around the world whose wine list is entirely dedicated to Italian products, and are the finalists in the “Best Regional Wine List (outside its region)” category: Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare, in Singapore, Matteo’s at Annabel’s, in London and Luca, in Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands.

Terroir Tribeca in New York won the most important prize, the “Wine List of the Year”, (and they also won the “Most Original Wine List”), while Wickens at Royal Mail Hotel, in Dunkeld, Australia won the “Best Long Wine List” award. Kinship, in Washington, won the “Best Medium-Size Wine List”, Cocoro of Ponsonby, in New Zealand won the “Best Short Wine List”, and the “Best Micro Wine List” was awarded to “Contento Restaurant” in New York. The “Best Regional Wine List (outside its region)” is dedicated to Austrian wines, and went to “Wallsé”, which is in New York. The “Best Champagne & Sparkling Wine List” was awarded to “Domaine Les Crayères”, in Reims, in the heart of Champagne.

The “Best Dessert & Fortified Wine List” award went to the Spanish “Atrio”, in Caceres, while the “Best Sake List (outside Japan)” went to “The Chedi” in Andermatt, Switzerland and the "Best Spirits List" went to “Charred Kitchen & Bar” in Orange, Australia. There are two awards for the “Best By-the-Glass List”; the one with Coravin went to the London Sketch Lecture Room & Library, and the one without Coravin instead went to “The Ortega Fish Shack” in Mount Victoria, New Zealand. Further, the “Best Wine Bar List” went to “Bubbles & Wines” in Amsterdam, the “Best Hotel Wine List” went to “The Yeatman” in Porto, the “Best-Designed Wine List” to the “Grand Hotel” in Stockholm and the “Best New Wine List” went to the “Temperance Wine Bar” in New York. Additionally, the “Best Value Wine List” went to the “Wild Ginger” in Seattle, and the “Best Cruise Line / Ship Wine List in the World” was awarded to the cruise company, “The World”.

