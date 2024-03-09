There are 56.9 million hectoliters of wine in Italian wineries as of December 2024. -3.9% over 2023

The year 2024 of Italian wine stocks closes with a figure slightly down at the end of 2023, but still with plenty of wine still in the cellar, far more than an “average harvest”. As of December 31, 2024, there were 56.9 million hectoliters of wine in stock in the wineries of Italy, -3.9% on December 31, 2023 (equivalent to more than 2 million fewer hectoliters). To this figure should be added the 6.6 million hectoliters of must (+0.4% over the same period 2023) and the 2.2 million hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (+106.2%). This is stated in the latest report “Cantina Italia”, published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture, prepared by Icqrf based on data from the Telematic Wine Register and a database containing, according to the estimate, at least 95% of the wine and must hold in Italy.

Of the wine held, 55.1 % is PDO, 26.6% PGI, varietal wines make up just 1.3% of the total, and 17.1% are other generic wines. Highly concentrated are the stocks of Geographical Indication wines, which, in Italy, number 526: the top 20 appellations contribute 57.9% of the total. 59.6% of the wine is held in the Northern Regions, mainly in Veneto, where 27.4% of the national wine is.

Looking at the PDOs and PGIs with “stocks” above 1 million hectoliters, as always Prosecco Doc leads the way, which alone is worth 12.6% of all stocks with 5.9 million hectoliters, followed by Igt Puglia (4.5% at 2 million hectoliters), Igt Toscana (3.6% at 1.65 million), Igt Veneto (3, 3% at 1.55 million), Doc Delle Venezie (3.3% at 1.55 million), Igt Salento (3.1% at 1.4 million), Doc Sicilia (3% at 1.39 million), Igt Terre Siciliane (2.9% at 1.35 million), Rubicone (2.8% at 1.3 million), Chianti (2.7% at 1.24 million), and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (2.6% at 1.2 million).

From the figures, it appears there is a little less wine, to put on the market, over last year. And this, all things considered, may not be a bad thing, in view of the year 2025 that, like the last past ones, will be full of challenges to be faced, among inflation, healthiness, and an international context made of a thousand tensions and uncertainties, also looking at the bogeyman of tariffs in the U.S., with President Trump ready, on January 20, to sit again in the “oval room” of the White House.

Copyright © 2000/2025