To James Suckling the “Special award for wine culture in South Tyrol”

American by birth, former contributor to Wine Spectator who left in 2010, now based in Hong Kong, and one of the most followed wine critics in Asia, thanks to his platform jamessuckling.com, James Suckling, already an “honorary citizen” of Montalcino, land of Brunello, since 2018, is now honored by another leading Italian wine region: South Tyrol. This recognition comes from the Consortium, headed by Andreas Kofler. Who explains: “if one considers that James Suckling ran into our wines for the first time at the beginning of the Eighties, one can imagine which development he could have observed. James Suckling has followed the rise of South Tyrol wines up to the peak, and has always observed them with a critical eye”, affirms Kofler. And, therefore, “to have accompanied the development of South Tyrol wines for more than 40 years, and have promoted to a wide audience, not only in Europe, and the Usa, but also in Asia, Consorzio Vini Alto Adige awarded James Suckling with the special award for wine culture in South Tyrol”, explains a note.

“This award is also a mark of our gratitude - affirms Kofler - for the always attentive eye, and, if necessary, critic, with which accompanied, and continues to accompany the development of South Tyrol wine culture: without pointing an accusing finger at anybody, without blinkers, but with passion, and much commitment”.

Copyright © 2000/2025