“Top 10 Values 2022” by “Wine Spectator”, Villa Antinori 2019 on the podium

The Italy of wine once again on the podium of “Wine Spectator”, the most widespread and widely read American magazine on the wine subject. Which ranked Villa Antinori Igt Toscana 2019, the historic label of the Marchesi Antinori, third on its list of “Top 10 Values 2022”, a list of ten wines that, according to the magazine’s tasters, represent “an ideal entry point for a region or a variety, allowing the possibility to explore without spending too much”. In front of the Villa Antinori 2019, in the “Top 10”, there are also the Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2019 by Beaulieu Vineyard, at no. 1, and Decoy’s Limited Red Napa Valley 2019 at no. 2.

Thus, on the podium, there is once again Italy with one of its top brands, with an award that complements the great performance of the Italian wine in the “Top 100 Wines”, with the second position for Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016 of Fattoria dei Barbi, followed shortly, again by Antinori’s Tignanello 2019, at no. 5. The historic Tuscan company, now in its twenty-sixth generation at the helm of the family cellar, once again demonstrates its ability to express great and recognized quality both in the restricted segment of fine wines and in the more “pop” of wine.

