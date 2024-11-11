“Top 100 2024” by “Wine Spectator”: it is Italy at once with Barolo Albe 2020 by G.D. Vajra at No.9

“Top 100” of wines, whether good or bad, can, in some way, influence the market. And while those of “Best Buys”and of “Cellar Selection” by Wine Enthusiast have been already published, as well as the ranking of the 100 best wines in the world (and in Italy) by James Suckling, starting from tomorrow, November, 12, always with the “classic” formula of countdown, at this point, also the “Top 100 Wines of the Year list” by Vinous (directed by Antonio Galloni) will debut, “representing the peak of quality, value and emotion in the world of wine, as established by our team of expert wine critics, more than just a list of our wines with the highest scores”, explains the wine critic.

Meanwhile, today, the historical countdown of the “Top 10” by “Wine Spectator”, the classification recognized as the most influential on the market, started. And, it is Italy immediately: at No.10 there is Chardonnay Russian River Valley 2022 by Ramey, one of the most prestigious name of California for this variety, whilst for No.9 we go to Langhe with Barolo Albe 2020 by G.D. Vajra, one of the most affirmed brands of the territory.

Therefore, a good starting point for 2024 edition, which, in 2023, was a triumph for Italy, not only with Brunello di Montalcino 2018 di Argiano at No. 1 with the jewel-winery of Brasilian entrepreneur Andrè Esteves, and guided by Bernardino Sani, capable of repeating the conquered success over the years, from Solaia 1997 by Antinori in 2000, from Ornellaia 1998 by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia in 2001 (today, it belongs to Frescobaldi, at that time to Lodovico Antinori, ed), from Brunello di Montalcino 2001 Tenuta Nuova di Casanova di Neri in 2006, and from Sassicaia 2015 by Tenuta San Guido in 2018. But also for other two Italian wines in the “Top 10”, Taurasi Radici Riserva 2016 by Mastroberardino at No. 5, and Chianti Classico Marchese Antinori Riserva 2020 by Antinori at No. 7, and for a territory particularly, that of Chianti Classico, capable of placing 7 wines in the classification, by producers such as Antinori, Castello di Bossi, Arceno, Fèlsina, Castello di Querceto, Poggerino and Cecchi (out of 24 Italians overall, out of 20 in 2002).

If the No.1 of the “Top 100” by “Wine Spectator” will be revealed only on November, 15, we have to wait until November, 18 for the final classification. But, for Italy, as always, the expectations can be high, due to the quality of Italian wines, and the passion of Americans towards our productions, as explained by Elison Napjus, Italian editor of Usa magazine, to WineNews, in this video.

