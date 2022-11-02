“Top 100 Cellar Selections” 2022 by “Wine Enthusiast”, Sassicaia 2019 at n. 2

Almost one in five major wine aging labels in the world is Italian. Praise of the longevity of the great tricolor wines, expressed by the great classics such as Supertuscan, Brunello di Montalcino, Barolo, Barbaresco, and Amarone, but also by the white Soave, crystallized by the “Top 100 Cellar Selections” 2022 by “Wine Enthusiast”, the popular American magazine, whose new Italian wine tasters are Jeff Porter and Danielle Callegari (although the reviews of the wines in this ranking of wines to keep in the cellar and to evolve are still signed by Kerin O’Keefe, ed).

If the absolute no. 1 is a sacred monster of Champagne, like Louis Roederer’s Cristal Brut 2014, the n. 2 of the ranking is the most sought-after Italian wine in the world and the “ancestor” of all the Supertuscans and of the success of the Bolgheri area, that is the Sassicaia 2019 of the Tenuta San Guido of the Incisa della Rocchetta family. But Italy, which places 17 labels on the list, sees two other wines in the “Top 10”, both from the Langhe, namely the Barolo Bricco delle Viole 2018 from the G.D. Vajra at n. 9, and the Barbaresco Bordini 2019 of Fontanabianca at n. 10. Following that, among the tricolor wines, there are two labels evaluated with 100 points, namely the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016 from the historic Conti Costanti winery at n. 14, and the Barolo Pira Vecchie Viti 2016 from the famous Roagna at n. 15. Then again Barolo, with one of the most solid brands of recent years, such as Massolino, at n. 17 with the Vigna Rionda Riserva 2016, ahead of the only standard bearer of the longevity of Italian whites in the classification, namely the Soave Classico Calvarino 2019 by Pieropan, at n. 20. Position n. 21, on the other hand, is for another sacred monster of Italian wine, the Masseto 2019 of the Masseto di Frescobaldi estate at n. 21, followed by n. 22 from one of the top brands in the Valtellina area, Arpepe, with Valtellina Superiore Sassella Nuova Regina Riserva 2013. Position n. 23, on the other hand, for another name that is part of the anthology of Italian wine, namely the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Biondi Santi, the cradle of the great Tuscan red, today belonging to the Epi group of the Descours family, in front of another pillar of the territory of Gallo Nero, Castello di Ama’s Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Bellavista Vineyard 2018 at n. 26. In the list of Italian wines, then still many great classics, such as the Barolo Cannubi 2018 by Paolo Scavino at n. 37, Masi’s Amarone della Valpolicella Costasera 2016 at n. 48, Giuseppe Rinaldi’s Barolo Brunate 2017 at n. 53, the Chianti Classico Il Campitello 2018 Riserva di Monteraponi at n. 59, the Bolgheri Superiore Guado al Tasso 2018 of the Guado al Tasso estate in Antinori at n. 60, and the Barolo Sarmassa Vigna Bricco Riserva 2015 by Brezza at n. 66.

In the “Top 100 Cellar Selections” 2022 of “Wine Enthusiast”, there are 83 red wines, 12 whites, three sparkling wines, and two Ports. Overall, among countries, Italy is in third place with 17 labels, behind France with 18 and 38 of the “hosts” US.

