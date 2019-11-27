Top lots at the Bolaffi-Slow Food auction: Montrachet for France, Barolo Monfortino for Italy

The lots that sold for the highest prices at the auction of fine wines and spirits by Aste Bolaffi and Slow Food Editore, held a few days ago in Turin, were the vertical of the French Montrachet Domaine de La Romanée-Conti (composed of eight rare bottles dated 2001 to 2015, perfectly preserved) that sold for 62.500 euros, and the seven Magnums of the Italian Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno 2008 that sold for 12.500 euros. The auction collected the quite prestigious sum of over 1.3 million euros, plus 92 percent of the lots in the catalog were sold.

The auction house reported that one of the lots that sold at top price was the Grand Cru selection of the superb 2009 vintage (13 bottles in all) for 50.000 euros, as well as the Grand Cru 2002 (12 bottles), which sold for 37.500 euros. Single bottles did very well, too, selling for top prices, like Romanée-Conti Grand Cru of the 2001 vintage, which sold for 11.900 euros, and also Musigny 2008 and 2011 of Domaine G. Roumier that sold for 6.900 and 7.500 euros, respectively. The star of the Italian wines that took the lion’s share was Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno, since three 2004 magnums sold for 7.000 euros, and also a selection from 1988 to 1997 sold for 6.900 euros. It is also worth mentioning the magnum of the “outstanding” Sassicaia 1985, legendary vintage, which sold for 4.500 euros. There were also great classics such as Masseto, five bottles from 2006 that sold for 4.000 euros, and a selection of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2001 Case Basse by Gianfranco Soldera, which sold for 3.800 euros.

In the spirits and fortified wines section, selected in coordination with Whiskey Club Italia, the top lots were Bowmore Bouquet Single Malt Samaroli from 1966 bottled in 1984 in a limited edition of 720 bottles, which sold for 35.000 euros, and also a bottle of Baccarat Perle Cognac Noir Louis XIII, which sold for 10.000 euros.

