Torrevento is once again wholly owned: the Apulian winery repurchased 51% from Prosit Group

Usually, it is the funds that invest in wineries that make the news. But this time, the path is reversed: “The Torrevento winery has repurchased from Prosit Group Spa the 51% stake it held in Cantine Torrevento. With its exit from Prosit Group, Torrevento thus returns to holding 100% of the winery’s corporate control”. This is according to a statement from the company led by Francesco Liantonio, one of the most important businesses in Puglia and the Castel del Monte area, at the foot of which the winery is located (and with Liantonio himself also serving as president of the Consorzio Vini Castel del Monte).

The transaction, the statement continues, “is part of a broader process of evolution in the corporate strategies of Cantine Torrevento and Prosit Group. It reflects a vision oriented towards enhancing their respective skills and focusing on specific corporate objectives”.

With Prosit Group (controlled by Quadrivio and Pambianco's Made in Italy Fund, ed.) now including La Cantina di Montalcino, Tenuta di Collabrigo, Nestore Bosco, and Casa Vinicola Caldirola (in addition to American importer Votto Wines) in its portfolio, according to its official website.

The initiative, according to the official statement, “was managed by Cantine Torrevento with the primary objective of further positioning the Torrevento brand and the Apulian company's brands on national and international markets, offering a wide range of wines with a strong identity, regional typicality, and perfect supply chain traceability, thanks to the presence of an important vineyard estate”.

“I would like to thank the entire management of Prosit Group for sharing and concluding the operation, as well as for the experience gained over the years, all based on mutual respect and collaboration”, commented Francesco Liantonio, president of Cantine Torrevento.

