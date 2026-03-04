Turnover down, profitability up: a “trend” of virtuous wine companies confirmed by Masi

Lower revenue, because wine consumption, and consequently sales, are shrinking, but higher Ebitda, that is, operating profit before depreciation and amortization or, in other words, profitability. It is the “less but better” concept applied to financial statements, a dichotomy which many companies and operators in the wine supply chain, and not only, are facing. And it also applies to Masi Agricola, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and one of the Italian leaders in premium wine production, controlled by the Boscaini family (with brothers Sandro, Bruno, and Mario Boscaini each owning 27.5% of the shares, the Enpaia Foundation holding 9.22%, and the remaining shares traded on the market). In 2025, the company posted consolidated net revenues of 64.4 million euros, -3.7% compared to 2024, while Ebitda increased from 6.7 million euros in 2024 to 7.1 million euros in 2025 fiscal year.

These results were approved today by the company Board of Directors, which also highlighted the growing contribution of the “Masi Wine Experience activities, which confirm the strategic direction pursued by Masi: strengthening brand positioning, omnichannel distribution, and direct-to-consumer through wine tourism initiatives, supported by recent openings such as the multifunctional Monteleone21 hub in Valpolicella and the newly launched Masi Wine Bar & Restaurant at Verona Airport”, as chairman Sandro Boscaini recalls: “beyond the multiple geopolitical, climate-related, and socio-economic challenges, 2025 has confirmed that the overall attitude of consumers toward wine has changed dramatically in a very short time: it is no longer enough to experience and present it solely as a product. Therefore, it is the sector responsibility to enhance it in new ways, including its role as an emblem of a territory, understood in its landscape, historical, and cultural dimensions. Also in 2025, Masi - explains Boscaini -played its part by following the clear strategic direction of the Masi Wine Experience with two new significant openings: the multifunctional Monteleone21 hub in Valpolicella, dedicated to wine culture and tourism, which, despite being open only for a few months, has already attracted great interest, and the more recent Masi Wine Bar & Restaurant at Verona Airport. Both locations represent an ideal gateway to the Veneto region and a way to enrich the brand with further, increasingly more distinctive meanings”.

