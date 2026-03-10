Usa, export of Italian wine at 1.8 billion euros in 2025 (-13.2%). Stable volumes (-0.2%)

One of the most widespread topics in the wine world in 2025 - and also at the beginning of 2026 - has been the trend of the U.S. market, the world leading wine consumer, whose consumption is now well known to be declining for a number of reasons repeatedly discussed on WineNews. These range from the application of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump to the devaluation of the dollar, from falling consumption to the growth of other beverages that have “eroded” wine market share. This situation has naturally affected Italy as well, since the United States is its first and historic commercial partner: a country that, at the moment, appears difficult to replace, despite the sector strong commitment to finding new export markets, one of its primary (and biggest) challenges. That 2025 was a complicated year is also demonstrated by U.S. customs data analyzed by the Spanish Wine Interprofessional Organization (Oive) and reported by WineNews. According to this data, the United States recorded a decline in total wine imports, both in value (-11.6%) and in volume (-2%), reaching 5.5 billion euros and 1.2 billion liters. The drop in average wine price nearly hit double digits (-9.8%), falling to 4.62 euros per liter.

Looking at product groups, again in overall terms, imports of bottled wine also decreased in 2025, both in value (-11.7%) and volume (-1.4%), amounting to 5.3 billion euros and 866.1 million liters, with the average price of bottled wine falling to 6.14 euros per liter (-10.5%). Bulk wine imports were also down in 2025, decreasing in the U.S. by -7.6% in value (to 228.3 million euros) and -3.3% in volume (334.8 million liters), with the average price dropping by -4.3% to 0.68 euros per liter.

Analyzing individual countries, Italy was the second-largest supplier of wine to the United States in value in 2025, with exports of 1.8 billion euros but showing a significant decline of -13.2%. Italy, however, remained No. 1 in volume, stable compared to 2024, at 352.9 million liters (-0.2%). In the market ranking, France led in value with exports to the U.S. amounting to 2.1 billion euros (-7.9%) and remained behind Italy in volume, though its figures were rising, +6% to 188.3 million liters. Looking at markets in terms of value, all countries showed declines: New Zealand, the third-largest exporter, was down -12% at 421.8 million euros, followed by Spain (302 million euros, -16.5%), Australia (192 million euros, -14.5%), Argentina (167 million euros, -12.6%), Chile (140.9 million euros, -6.8%), Portugal (92.3 million euros, -15.2%), Germany (58 million euros, -19.3%) and Canada (55.1 million euros, -6%). Going into volume details, behind Italy and France, there is Canada, which recorded the steepest drop among the “top 10” countries, down -19.6% at 163.7 million liters. Position No. 4 goes to Australia (125.2 million liters, +11.4%), followed by New Zealand (103 million liters, +13.7%), Chile (89 million liters, +3.6%), Spain (65.3 million liters, -2.9%), Argentina (40.4 million liters, -7.2%), Portugal (21.9 million liters, -5%), and Germany (14.2 million liters, -4%).

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