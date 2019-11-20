Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Rustico by Nino Franco is number 1 on “The Enthusiast 100” list

Prosecco DOCG is on top of the world, as Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Nino Franco NV Rustico Brut has been awarded number 1 position on the 2019 “The Enthusiast 100” ranking. The ranking features the best wines on the planet according to the US magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, whose Italian editor is Kerin O’Keefe. The top position has been awarded in the year of the 100th anniversary of one of the most historic wineries in the area, as well as the recognition of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites for the vineyard hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. The motive is very simple, as Kerin O’Keefe explained to WineNews, “it offers an unbeatable quality / price ratio”.

“The recognition is for the company and the territory, and we are very pleased. This reward is for the work we have been doing for many years in the U.S., first Prosecco di Valdobbiadene, then Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, and we now represent almost 12% of all exports to the US. More than anything else, it is a message to those who are still looking down their noses at this simple, but extraordinary Italian wine”, Primo Franco commented to WineNews. There are a total of 17 Italian wines on the ranking (Italy is second only to the US, at 30, and ahead of France, at 16).

In second position, behind Nino Franco, is Pinot Noir 2017 by the Californian William Selyem and number 3 is Chateneuf du Pape Vieilles Vignes 2016 by Domaine de la Janasse. The second Italian wine, Barbaresco Basarin 2015 by Adriano Marco & Vittorio, is at number 6, ahead of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2015 of the Salcheto label, at number 11. Feldmarschall Von Fenner Muller-Thurgau 2017 by Tiefenbrunner took spot 14, while Paltrinieri's Lambrusco di Sorbara Radice 2018 is at spot 18. Lugana 2018 of Marangona is at 23, while Barolo Marcenasco 2015 by Renato Ratti is number 30, and Giovanni Rosso’s Etna Bianco 2017 is at number 35. Pinot Grigio Vigna Castel Ringberg 2017 by Elena Walch is number 41, Falanghina del Sannio Sant’Agata dei Goti 2017 of Mustilli is number 45, while Brunello di Montalcino 2014 of Le Chiuse is number 50. Position number 53 went to Chianti Classico 2017 of Castello di Volpaia, while Aglianico Cappellaccio Reserve 2013 of Rivera is in spot 65, then Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Dal Tralcetto Dry Rosé 2018 of Cantina Zaccagnini, at number 79. The DOC Sicili Grillo SurSur 2018 by Donnafugata is 86, and to close the group of Italian wines Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2016 by Contesa is at 92, and Gavi 2018 of Villa Sparina is number 94.

Focus - Italian wines on the 2019 “The Enthusiast 100”

1 - Prosecco Superiore NV Rustico Brut Nino Franco

6 - Barbaresco Basarin 2015 Adriano Marco & Vittorio

11 - Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2015 Salcheto

14 - Feldmarschall Von Fenner Muller-Thurgau 2017 Tiefenbrunner

18 - Lambrusco of Sorbara Radice 2018 Paltrinieri

23 - Lugana 2018 Marangona

30 - Barolo Marcenasco 2015 Renato Ratti

35 - Etna Bianco 2017 Giovanni Rosso

41 - Pinot Grigio Vigna Castel Ringberg 2017 Elena Walch

45 - Falanghina del Sannio Sant’Agata dei Goti 2017 Mustilli

50 - Brunello di Montalcino 2014 Le Chiuse

53 - Chianti Classico 2017 Volpaia Castle

65 - Aglianico Cappellaccio Reserve 2013 Rivera

79 - Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo From the Tralcetto Dry Rosè 2018 Cantina Zaccagnini

86 - Doc Sicilia Grillo SurSur 2018 Donnafugata

92 - Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2016 Contesa

94 - Gavi 2018 of Villa Sparina

