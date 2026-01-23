Vineyard revives in Pompeii: Archaeological Park and Feudi di San Gregorio present the project

Not only the vineyard which returns to be once again cultivated among the remains of the ancient city buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 A.D.: in Pompeii, a truly unique winery in the world is being established thanks to the important and prestigious “eno-archaeology” project arisen from a public-private partnership between the Archaeological Park and Feudi di San Gregorio, the winery of the Tenute Capaldo Group, a “guardian” of the wine history of Irpinia and Campania, will be presented on February 3rd at the Ministry of Agriculture in Rome, with the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida and the Undersecretary for Culture Gianmarco Mazzi, Attilio Scienza, professor of viticulture at the University of Milan and one of the world leading experts in the field, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, and Antonio Capaldo, president of Feudi di San Gregorio, moderated by Daniela Scrobogna, president of the Scientific Committee of the Fis Advanced Training School (Fondazione Italiana Sommelier) and Bibenda.

In one of the most iconic sites of the world archaeological heritage, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and the Feudi di San Gregorio winery are creating a one-of-a-kind wine estate, with over 6 hectares of vineyards cultivated using organic and sustainable practices, and a winery located within the archaeological area. A project with cultural aims before commercial ones, designed to revive the history of wine where, two thousand years ago, this product served as an ambassador of Roman civilization to the world.

The site of Pompeii offers, after all, a unique opportunity: to cultivate on volcanic soils untouched for over two millennia and to rediscover ancient agronomic techniques, supported by solid scientific collaboration with leading universities. But, the way this comes to life is even more unique: an experimental partnership in which public and private entities join forces for the common good, to bring to the world a virtuous model of made in Italy which embodies beauty, sustainability, and responsibility.

The project derives from the belief that agriculture and culture are two expressions of the same human drive toward care: care for the land, for the spirit, for the community. Both, not by chance, derive from the Latin verb colere, “to cultivate”.

