“Vini ad Arte” 2025: Romagna leaves behind even the last consequences of the flood

Those who deal with nature daily have always known it, but with the so-called post-pandemic “long-covid,” it has been learnt by everyone: every event can have long-term consequences, far beyond what is immediately expected. Just as a summer hailstorm can ruin an upcoming harvest, an autumn frost can even compromise the following year’s vintage. What emerged from “Vini ad Arte” 2025, organized in Faenza from September, 22nd to 24th, and organized by Consorzio Vini di Romagna is that the wine region of Romagna seems to have finally moved past the lingering effects of 2023 “long-flooding”. After a less generous harvest (though only slightly) - due to floods which submerged vineyards for weeks, landslides which destroyed or made vineyards inaccessible, hailstorms, tornadoes, and the pressure of pathogens made harder to combat promptly due to water and soil obstacles - the resulting wines turned out to be surprisingly good in quality. However, in 2024, Romagna also saw a drop in bottling of Albana DOCG and Sangiovese Superiore Sottozona. The 2024 harvest, on the other hand, fully recovered the average production levels of previous years, a trend that the 2025 harvest also seems to confirm.

The reason for the bottling decline in 2024 for Albana DOCG and Sangiovese DOC with subzone labels is clear. According to Filiberto Mazzanti, director of the Consortium, wineries had too many fronts open restoring vineyards, cellars, and access routes (not to mention private damages also caused by the flood) to focus on more demanding bottling strategies. They also needed immediate revenue to cover the high costs of restoration. As a result, many opted to bottle under Romagna Sangiovese or IGT labels. Here are the figures: from 768 arable hectares of Albana, 918,000 bottles of Romagna Albana DOCG were produced (943,600 in 2023, 956,133 in 2022, and 915,600 in 2021); from 5,890 arable hectares of Sangiovese, 9 million bottles of Romagna Sangiovese DOC were produced in both 2024 and 2023 (10.1 million in 2022 and 10.9 million in 2021), while Romagna Sangiovese DOC Sottozona accounted for 518,933 bottles (563,200 in 2023, 517,067 in 2022, and 388,800 in 2021).

Focusing on the top-tier Sangiovese production (namely the subzones, which include 16 areas such as Imola; Serra, Brisighella, Marzena, and Oriolo in Faenza; Modigliana, Castrocaro, Predappio, Mendola, and Bertinoro in Forlì; Mercato Saraceno, Cesena, and Longiano in Cesena; Verrucchio, Coriano, and San Clemente in Rimini) has proven profitable. These wines command higher prices per bottle (an increase of 2.5 euros to 3.5 euros over previous price ranges) and elevate the value of the winery’s entire portfolio. In terms of market consumption, domestic demand dominates: unfortunately, Riviera Romagnola accounts for less than 10% of internal consumption, while at least 60% is consumed within the region, through direct sales and in northern Italy. The rest is exported mainly to the United States, Sweden, and Denmark. Demand is growing in Canada, France, and Eastern Europe. The UK tends to import bulk wine for private label bottling, China remains a niche market for large groups, while Japan is a modest but stable market. For other denominations, the Consortium reports stable production in 2024 for Romagna Trebbiano (about 1.2 million bottles, as in 2023), a slight decline in Romagna Spumante (581,333 bottles in 2024, 604,267 in 2023), but still up from 378,267 in 2022. Romagna Pagadebit is stable compared to 2022 (203,000 bottles compared to 207,733), though down from over 255,000 in 2023; Romagna Cagnina saw 375,467 bottles, continuing its decline since 2022; Colli di Imola DOC remained steady at around 235,000 bottles since 2022; Colli di Faenza DOC produced 25,067 bottles, showing fluctuating trends since 2022, similar to Colli di Romagna Centrale DOC at 23,067 bottles; Rimini DOC, however, showed consistent growth (477,467 bottles in 2024, 393,333 in 2023 and 366,800 in 2022). Looking at IGT wines, Rubicone IGT remained stable above 87,000 bottles; Forlì IGT grew to 541,733 bottles, both compared to 2023 (480,133), and to 2022 (484,933); Ravenna IGT declined to 578,267 bottles (from 611,067 in 2023 and 600,533 in 2022); Sillaro IGT dropped to 90,133 bottles (from 138,667 in 2023 and 165,867 in 2022).

As anticipated, 2024 vintage was positive in terms of climate and production, with a + 8% increase in grape yield in Emilia-Romagna compared to both 2023 and the five-year average. The 9,023 quintals produced last year surpassed the 2020 peak of 9,006 quintals, following 7,880 in 2019, 8,212 in 2021, 8,443 in 2022, and the 2023 dip to 8,323 quintals (2019–2023 average: 8,373 quintals). A production resulting from the warmest year since 1961 in terms of average and minimum temperatures, and the third warmest for maximum temperatures after 2022 and 2023. It was also one of the rainiest years since 1961, with abundant and well-distributed rainfall until June and new floods in late September, fortunately less severe than in 2023. There was no water stress, despite mild winter and spring and very hot July and August. From a climate point of view, a cool, rainy start to May slowed flowering and plant growth, which had begun early due to warm conditions in late March and early April; the subsequent rise in temperatures and water abundance boosted physiological development from late spring onward. Grape ripening occurred faster than usual due to high summer temperatures, leading to harvests about a week earlier across all varieties. Grapes arrived at the wineries in good health (few downy mildew attacks, more powdery mildew and esca), with balanced sugar, acidity, and pH levels. A year after harvest, the wines have proven to be well-crafted. Romagna Albana’s quality is spreading, and its various expressions remain fascinating to taste. Romagna Sangiovese Superiore and Sottozona wines are pleasant and balanced (even in 2003 versions, climatically fresher), while Romagna Sangiovese Riserva wines (also Superiore and Sottozona) tend to be warmer, overripe, and less focused.

At the Romagna Wine Preview, 60 producers of the Consortium’s 119 members participated (107 producers, 8 cooperatives, and 4 bottlers). A total of 189 wines were available for tasting: 45 Romagna Albana DOCG Secco, 136 Romagna Sangiovese DOC, and 8 Romagna Albana DOCG Passito. Thirteen subzone wines were showcased, mainly from Predappio, Modigliana, Brisighella, and Marzeno.

Copyright © 2000/2025