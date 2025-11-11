“Vinous Top 100 Wines” 2025: Chianti Classico No. 1, and 22 Italian wines in the ranking

In the “carousel” of various “Top 100” rankings of wine world, mostly signed by the American press, Italy also stands on top of the world: Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigna Il Poggio 2020 by the renowned estate Castello di Monsanto is, in fact, the wine of the year, ranked No. 1 in the “Vinous Top 100 Wines” 2025, the list signed by the magazine of critic Antonio Galloni, which “was created with the goal of capturing the diversity and dynamism of today’s wine world”, and represents “the pinnacle of quality, value, and emotion in the wine landscape, according to the judgment of our team of expert critics”, explains Galloni. Castello di Monsanto is owned by the Bianchi family, with Laura Bianchi as the current owner, continuing the legacy of her father Fabrizio, who in turn started the business with the help of his father, Aldo. Today, the third generation, with Laura and her daughter Giulia Cecchi, leads the estate, which has been under Laura’s management since 1996.

But, if on the podium, also South Africa, with Van Loggerenberg Wines’ Syrah Graft 2024, and France, with Châteaux Brane-Cantenac’s Brane-Cantenac 2020 rise, many other Italian wineries are featured as well. Such as Tenuta delle Terre Nere ranks No. 5 with Etna Rosso San Lorenzo 2023, and Barbaresco Riserva Asili 2021 by Produttori del Barbaresco ranks No. 7, both within the “Top 10”, while at No. 13, there is Barbaresco Riserva Rocche Massalupo by Lodali. Position No. 16 for Brunello di Montalcino Bassolino di Sopra 2019 by Pian dell’Orino, while, at No. 19, returning to Piedmont with Barolo Perno 2021 by Ca’ di Press. Position No. 21 for Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Colle Vota 2021 by Tiberio, while at No. 27, returning to Chianti Classico with Gran Selezione Vigneto Bellavista 2022 by Castello di Ama. Still Italy, and the Langhe again at No. 36 with Barolo Riserva Runcot 2016 by Elio Grasso, then Tuscany returns at No. 44 with Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Montosoli 2020 by Canalicchio di Sopra - Ripaccioli, and at No. 48, Taurasi Primum 2019 by Guastaferro, from Campania.

At No. 55, Friuli-Venezia Giulia makes an appearance with a red wine, Rosso del Gnemiz 2022 by Ronco del Gnemiz, while No. 57 features a great classic such as Valpolicella Superiore Monte Lodoletta 2019 by Romano dal Forno. At No. 67, still, Piedmont returns with a lesser-known territory with Ghemme Chioso dei Pomi 2017 by Rovellotti, while, at No. 69, there is a Sardinian icon, such as Barrua Isola dei Nuraghi 2020 by Agricola Punica. At No. 73, another classic appears such as Barolo Cannubi 2021 by G. B. Burlotto, just as the Trebbiano Boggina B 2023 by Petrolo, in Valdarno, is in its own way a benchmark, at No. 75.

Then, still Italy, with Aglianico del Vulture Titolo 25esimo Anniversario 2021 by Elena Fucci, among the gems from Basilicata, at No. 80, followed by Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva 2019 by Poderi Sanguineto, at No. 81. Still, position No. 87 for Tenuta di Trinoro 2021 by Tenuta di Trinoro, from the Franchetti family estate on the edge of Val d’Orcia with other two Italians to close the classification: Collio Studio di Bianco 2023 by Borgo del Tiglio, still from Friuli, at No. 98, and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Riserva Cocciapazza 2021 by Torre dei Beati at No. 100.

