“Volcanic Wine Awards”, Italy stands out due to Etna. Tasca d’Almerita and Passopisciaro at the top

Two “Chairman’s Awards” out of 7 total, both by Etna, which confirms itself as a territory of absolute excellence, namely Tasca d’Almerita’s Etna Rosso VV Tenuta Tascante Contrada Sciaranuova 2017 and Passopisciaro’s Terre Siciliane Contrada C 2021, and 8 golds out of 27 total, 6 of which are still from Sicily’s volcano territory, namely Carranco’s Etna Bianco Villa dei Baroni 2020, Carlo Ferrini’s Alberelli di Giodo Carricante Terre Siciliane 2022, Nicosia’s Etna Bianco Lenza di Munti 2022, Tornatore’s Etna Bianco 2022, Animaetnea’s Etna Rosso Animardente 2021 and Passopisciaro’s Terre Siciliane Contrada R 2021, and 2 from Campania, Feudi di San Gregorio’s Taurasi 2017 and Villa Matilde’s Taurasi 2019: here are the best Italian wines from volcanic soils crowned by the first edition of the “Volcanic Wine Awards”, by “Volcanic Wines International”, the worldwide network of volcanic wines led by Master of Wine John Szabo, and New York-based “Wine & Spirits Magazine”. Which also awarded, with many other silver and bronze medals, wines from Basilicata, Lazio and the Soave area in Veneto.

