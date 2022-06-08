War and inflation do not stop the fine wines, which continue to grow at record levels

The fine wines of the world have not known a pandemic crisis, beating record after record, and continue determined on this path even in a time when the war between Russia and Ukraine and the galloping inflation linked to the increase in energy and logistics costs weigh on the world economy. At least, looking at the first 5 months of 2022 pictured by the Liv-Ex, a reference platform for the secondary market and for collecting. Since the beginning of the year, in fact, the Liv-Ex 100, the benchmark index of the English monitoring and investment system (which includes, for Italy, Bartolo Mascarello’s 2016 Barolo, Comm. G.B. Burlotto’s 2016 Barolo Monvigliero, Barbaresco 2018 by Gaja, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2013 and 2014 by Giacomo Conterno, Masseto 2016 and Ornellaia 2018 by Frescobaldi, Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Poggio di Sotto, Sassicaia 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Tenuta San Guido , Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese 2016, Solaia 2018 and Tignanello 2016 and 2018 by Antinori), grew by 4.4%, and by 22.2% year on year. The Liv-Ex 1000, the broader index, did even better, at + 10.3% from the beginning of the year and + 25.6% between May 2021 and May 2022. And which includes the Italy 100 sub-index, which grew by + 4.1% in 2022, and + 16.3% year on year (consisting of the last ten vintages exposed on the market of Barolo Bartolo Mascarello, Barbaresco Gaja, Barolo Cascina Francia Giacomo Conterno, Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno, Masseto, Ornellaia, Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido, Solaia, Soldera Case Basse 100% Sangiovese and Tignanello).

Numbers that speak of a wine market niche, which seems to follow its own logic, completely disconnected from current events.

