What is the value of wine “per capita”? For exports New Zealand No. 1, Singapore top for imports

Each vineyard can represent a small treasure for a country’s population. If wine production is something that has no borders, from Europe to the American continent, from Asia to Oceania, vineyards guarantee employment and, by extension, generate an induced income for other activities as well - just think of the phenomenon of wine tourism - shaping the landscape as few do for an often “postcard” effect. But individually, for each citizen, how much wealth does a vineyard produce? A curious question, which is answered by data published by the American Association of Wine Economists (Aawe), according to which New Zealand, among the leading countries on the international wine scene, exports wine worth $253.2 per capita, gaining the leadership in this special ranking.

New Zealand, which is the world’s ninth-largest wine exporter by volume and sixth-largest by value, has just over 5 million inhabitants concentrated, one-third, in the capital, Aukland. And while it holds only 1% of the world’s vineyard, its growth has been very significant considering that it now has nearly 42,000 hectares of vines (it was just over 35,000 in 2014) with production that focuses mainly on Sauvignon Blanc, which is 90% exported.

In this special ranking, New Zealand is ahead of France at $188.2 per capita and Italy at $142.6 per capita. But “in triple digits” is also Singapore ($108.1 per capita), which, in turn, exports to other Asian countries not being a wine producer but taking advantage of its role as a “gateway” to many Eastern markets.

If, on the contrary, we look at the value of imports on a per capita level, at the top of the ranking we find Singapore with $162 per capita: the Asian country with less than 6 million inhabitants is the second most densely populated nation in the world and with so much potential for the wine market, thanks to a cosmopolitan population with high spending power. Behind Singapore is Switzerland with imports worth $157 per capita and Denmark ($133), which is ahead of another Northern European country, Norway ($96).

