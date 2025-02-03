Wine and affairs, Poggiali family (Fèlsina) acquires the majority of Tenimenti d’Alessandro

Between Chianti Classico and the heart of Val di Chiana, among the historical agricultural districts of Tuscany: the path of family Poggiali follows this direction, who has headed Fèlsina since the Sixties, and now supports Calabresi family in wine management of Tenimenti d’Alessandro, one of the wineries, which – pushed by d’Alessandro family, since 2007 together with Calabresi, who has headed it since 2013 – launched Tuscan “Syrah territory”, after having taken over most shares. The aim, explains a note, is that to open a new chapter of relaunch, and growth for the company, and the whole territory of Cortona. “Brothers Giovanni, Nicolò, and Domenico Poggiali announce the acquisition of Tenimenti d’Alessandro, a prestigious wine reality of Cortona. The operation was realized through a third society reuniting Calabresi family, who maintains, in this way, a share inside the company, and Poggiali family, who acquired the majority. In this way, the commitment in the world of wine by Poggiali family, who, since 1966, at Fèlsina, continued an important work of valorization, and investment in the territory of Chianti Classico, is renewed”, explains an official note. Founded in 1967, Tenimenti d’Alessandro extends on about 30 hectares of vineyards on the territory of Cortona, discovering the extraordinary vocation of the territory for Syrah, wine-symbol of the company, and for Viognier. Since 2016, the company has also obtained the organic certification, underlining the commitment towards sustainable practices, and the respect of the local identity of vineyards. “We are enthusiast to undertake this new adventure with Tenimenti d’Alessandro. We strongly believe in the potential of this company, and we are determined to give life and support to a wine project which contributes to the development of the territory of Cortona, and to the promotion of its wine treasures, comments Giovanni Poggiali. The acquisition, still explains the note, “particularly looks at all the wine management of the company, and demonstrates the proactive vision of Poggiali family, who invests in a new development project in an other important Italian wine territory. The aim shared by Calabresi family is therefore that to start an ambitious work of reconstruction and relaunch of Tenimenti d’Alessandro brand further valorizing the historical wine tradition of Cortona, and the excellence of its products”.

Copyright © 2000/2025