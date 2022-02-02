Wine and business, Bolgheri in the spotlight: Campo alla Sughera (Knauf family) invests again

The “risk” of vineyards in Italy’s most important denominations continues, at a fast pace into 2022. The spotlight is once again on Bolgheri, and one of its brands, the boutique winery Campo alla Sughera, founded in 1998 by the German Knauf family, which is located between Bolgheri and Castagneto Carducci, between the banks of the Fossa di Bolgheri and the Borro delle Macine. It acquired 2 hectares of land to add to the 20 hectares already owned by the company (16.5 of which are planted with vines), for a total of 22 hectares (18 of which are planted with vines when fully operational), “enclosed in a place characterized by extraordinary natural elements: the marly soil, rich in minerals, the sea, which has a decisive influence on the microclimate of the area and the weather, which allows the wines to evolve”. Of the two new hectares, 1.5 will be planted with vines. There are two rows of olive trees, 80 plants, with the aim of preserving biodiversity and landscape impact, while also implementing the production of Campo alla Sughera oil.

“In the wake of the aptitude that distinguishes the philosophy of the estate and that has led the Knauf family to identify the plots of Bolgheri most suited to the creation of great wines”, states a note, “the newly acquired land consolidates the strategic path of enhancing the best international grape varieties. The soil has been scrupulously studied in terms of its morphological and pedoclimatic characteristics and has been found to have great potential for further increasing the production of Arnione, the company’s iconic wine”.

“Located on the south-west facing slope of the Fossa di Bolgheri”, says Francesco Gagliardi, Campo alla Sughera’s winemaker, “the two hectares have soil similar to that of the estate’s historic vineyards, mainly of alluvial origin, very rich in pebbles, silt and fine sand. It is, therefore, a deep and, at the same time, light soil, characterized by excellent drainage capacity and low fertility. It, therefore, has the ideal characteristics for the production of balanced, vertical and elegant wines, just like Arnione”.

The land in question also brings with it another important advantage: its location adjacent to the main vineyard, which will optimize the time between harvesting the grapes and their arrival in the winery. Planting of the vineyard is planned for next year, with varietals still to be confirmed. In the next few months, the new hectares will be leveled and rested, and work will begin on the construction of the well.

“This acquisition”, a note from the winery goes on to explain, “marks the beginning of a year marked by further investments aimed at increasing the production of wines of the highest quality, always in full respect of Campo alla Sughera’s philosophy: scientific rigor and human dedication, the médocaine method and precision viticulture, to create a wine heritage that bears authentic witness to the quality and fine complexity of the Bolgheri lands”.

Yet another deal in this decidedly lively start to 2022, which, as already reported by WineNews, has seen the entrepreneur and producer Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini, at the helm of Caparzo and also owner of the Altesino label, acquire another 4.5 hectares in Brunello di Montalcino, bringing her total to 65 hectares, the announcement by Riccardo Illy, at the head of the “Polo del Gusto” (which already includes the Mastrojanni winery, another Montalcino label), according to which 2022 will see the group’s arrival in Barolo (according to WineNews rumors, with the acquisition of the Cascina Meriame winery in Serralunga d’Alba), and, still in the Bolgheri area, the Bell'Aja winery, which belongs to the Allianz Group’s Agricola San Felice (one of the leading names in Chianti Classico), acquire Batzella, a small brand with 7.5 hectares, mainly dedicated to Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Syrah, founded in 2000 by Khanh Nguyen and Franco Batzella.

Yet another confirmation of the “mergers & acquisitions” trend, increasingly strong in Italian wine, and analyzed by WineNews with wine insiders and economists such as Lorenzo Tersi, Davide Gaeta and Stefano Cordero di Montezemolo.

