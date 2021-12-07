Wine and charity, auctioned the Ferrari Trento jeroboams signed by F1 Grand Prix winners

On Sunday in Abu Dhabi, in the F1 Grand Prix between the curves and straights of the Yas Marina Circuit, the “black king” Louis Hamilton in a Mercedes, and the “flying Dutchman” Max Verstappen in a Red Bull, will give life to the last duel of an exciting season, very tense, with the English driver in the hunt for the eighth world title, and the Dutchman aiming straight at the first. An appointment at which the two drivers arrive with equal points, after many podiums and victories of both. Celebrate with a toast with Ferrari’s Trentodoc, the official sparkling wine of Formula One, which closes its first season in the motor racing championship with a great charity initiative, in the name of one of the greatest of all time, Michael Schumacher. Because fans of speed and wine will be able to win absolutely unique pieces in the history of Formula One, namely bottles of Ferrari F1 Podium Jeroboam, signed at the end of five Grand Prix of the 2021 Championship by the drivers who made it onto the podium.

Ferrari Trento has launched a charity auction on the F1® Authentics platform, open from yesterday until December 18, where it will be possible to buy three-liter bottles signed by the best drivers in five different Grands Prix. Each bottle is exactly the same as the one uncorked on the podium and was signed immediately after the celebrations, making it a unique and exclusive item. The highest bidder (in some cases over £2,000, ed) who takes home these collectors’ items will not only be able to relive the excitement of the podium, but will also contribute to raising funds for “Keep Fighting”, the foundation set up to celebrate the indomitable spirit of champion Michael Schumacher and to encourage everyone to “never give up”, through cultural, educational and research initiatives. The auction has been open since December 6, and the winners will be announced on December 19.

The bottles that Ferrari Trento has donated for the auction, as well as all those that have stood on the podium of this 2021 Championship, are a special edition, exclusively in Jeroboam format, with the visual “Ferrari” on the side: inside them, the house’s most representative Trentodoc, a Blanc de Blancs produced only from Chardonnay grapes of the 2015 vintage grown on the slopes of the Trentino mountains, to which the refinement on the lees for over five years has given great elegance and complexity.

“We are very pleased to make our presence in Formula 1 even more significant”, said Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento, “by giving fans on all five continents the chance to come into the world of racing and meet their favorite drivers. Above all, we are proud to support an organization like the Keep Fighting Foundation, whose message of passion and resilience is perfectly in line with the values of Ferrari Trento”.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula One, stressed that “this season has been one of the most exciting in recent years, and we couldn't think of a better ending than to invite our fans to participate in this incredible auction and thus own a piece of Formula One history. It’s fantastic to see Ferrari Trento working with the Keep Fighting Foundation and supporting such an important cause”.

Sabine Kehm, managing director of the Keep Fighting Foundation, added: “The Keep Fighting Foundation is immensely grateful to be part of this wonderful initiative, which gives fans access to authentic Formula 1 merchandise and, at the same time, supports a charitable cause. The Foundation is committed to continuing Michael’s great work on the charity front with his fans, so this collaboration with Ferrari Trento and our Formula 1 friends is not only an honor for us, but also a perfect combination. We look forward to memorable moments together with Ferrari Trento, with whom we share a passion for challenges, and we thank all the people involved in this project”.

The five large bottles up for auction are related to the Pirelli British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Lewis Hamilton triumphed at home, followed by Charles Leclerc in second place and Valtteri Bottas in third; the Grand Prix de Monaco, won by Max Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris following on the podium; at the Heineken Grande Prémio de Portugal, won by Hamilton, with Verstappen and Bottas in second and third respectively; at the Emirates Grand Prix de France, where Verstappen again took the top step of the podium, with Hamilton in second and Sergio Pérez in third; the BWT Großer Preis von Österreich in Austria, another race won by Verstappen, with Bottas in second and Norris in third.

Copyright © 2000/2021