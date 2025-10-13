Wine and landscape, the project of photovoltaic in Monferrato alarming producers

There are topics on which it is difficult to find common ground, almost a “mission impossible”. One of Italy’s undeniable strengths, however, is its landscape, which from the North to the South of the country is iconic, “untouchable”, deeply tied to identity, and also a valuable setting for high-quality agricultural production, and, capable, with its beauty, to attract tourism from all over the world. But, there is also progress, modernity, efficiency, and new technologies, those capable of lowering costs and making businesses more competitive in a challenging moment. These needs often clash, observe one another, but rarely meet. This can lead to divisions, and even the wine world feels “affected” and ready to speak out.

In Valle Grana, in the territory of Altavilla Monferrato, Piedmont, a municipality included among the wine landscapes recognized by Unesco, there is talk of building a large agrivoltaic plant. But, the project is controversial for various reasons, prompting citizens to write a letter, and the wine community is also making its voice heard. One of the most important producers of Ruchè di Castagnole Monferrato, Luca Ferraris (Ferraris Agricola), has written an open letter, also on behalf of other producers, expressing opposition to the installation of photovoltaic panels in the area. Below is Ferraris’ open letter, which we received and we are publishing it.

“In recent days, I learned with great concern about the project to build a massive photovoltaic plant between Altavilla Monferrato and Montemagno Monferrato, within the municipality of Altavilla but close to the border with Viarigi. I would unhesitatingly call this project a landscape disaster, destined to irreversibly disfigure one of the most iconic and identity-rich areas of Monferrato. After decades of being in the “minor leagues”, our territory is finally experiencing a new era of pride and recognition. Monferrato has become one of the most beloved destinations for both national and international tourism: a landscape many call the “Tuscany of the North”, where gentle hills, vineyards, cultivated fields, sunflowers, woods, and poplar groves coexist in unique biodiversity. This balance, the result of centuries of agricultural work and rural culture, must not be compromised by the devastation proposed within the buffer zone of the Unesco Heritage site.

Reading that “agriculture will be possible under the panels” is an insult to the intelligence and dignity of those who live and work the land every day. Agriculture can’t be a decorative side note used to justify speculative operations: those who support such claims ridicule a noble profession that is fundamental to the economy and identity of Monferrato. I wonder: when thousands of visitors climb the Tower of Viarigi to admire the Ruchè landscape, what image will they see? No longer harmonious hills, but a sea of panels, a symbol of a blind vision. I am not writing these words out of bias or opposition. Those who know me know I am not the “usual naysayer”. I am an entrepreneur, an innovator, always in favor of initiatives that bring jobs, sustainability, and economic growth to the territoru. But, projects must be placed where they make sense: in well-defined and integrated industrial or artisanal areas, not in the heart of the rural landscape which makes us unique in the world. I write because many friends, citizens, and fellow producers have asked me to be a spokesperson for this outrage. And I do so wholeheartedly, asking that this protest not remain isolated. I invite all mayors of the Ruchè territory - from Viarigi to Montemagno, from Castagnole Monferrato to all the municipalities that share this extraordinary landscape - to unite in a common, courageous, and forward-thinking stance. It is time to overcome short-sighted parochialism and think as a united territory, capable of defending together what represents our future: the beauty, culture, and identity of Monferrato. I hope this madness is immediately stopped and that common sense once again guides institutional and entrepreneurial decisions”.

Luca Ferraris

Copyright © 2000/2025