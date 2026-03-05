Wine and Yyoung people will be the focus at the Assoenologi Forum in the Florence on March 13th

Riccardo Cotarella, President of Assoenologi, announced the Assoenologi Forum, “Wine and Young People: A Meeting Between Culture and Responsibility” and said, “It isn’t enough to just talk to young people. We must learn to listen to them. Wine is culture, identity, and territory, but it is also responsibility. We need to use clear language, based on scientific evidence, not prejudice, so we can guide the new generations toward informed consumption, away from excesses, and closer to knowledge”. The Forum will be held in Florence, on Friday March 13th, at Palazzo Medici Riccardi, where the 79th National Assoenologi Conference to take place in Conegliano (May 28-30), will also be presented.

The aim of the initiative is listening to the voice of a generation that is approaching wine with interest, critical thinking, and focusing on health and sustainability. Understanding new consumption patterns and promoting a conscious culture means focusing on young people and their firsthand experiences. It also means being involved in the scientific, academic, and media worlds.

Rural Development Committee, and former mayor of Florence, moderated by the journalist, Andrea Pancani of LA7. Following testimonials from “Assoenologi Giovani”, there will be discussions including the renowned physician and nutrition science specialist, Giorgio Calabrese (on wine and health, scientific evidence and perception); Dario Stefàno, president of the Wine Tourism Study Center at LUMSA University in Milan, and Niccolò Lazzari, a young winemaker and wine-themed social media content creator. During the event, the project “Cannonau, a Young Wine”, promoted by Sardegna Ricerche, in collaboration with the Brainlab at IULM University in Milan, the University of Cagliari, and the IED, will also be presented.

