Wine auctions, 2025 starts well in Italy. And Finarte, in January, sets its record ever

An encouraging result, a sign of trend inversion, and the record ever for the Wines and Spirits Department, with overall proceeds over 500,000 euros, well beyond the reserve value: this is the financial balance of the two auctions (“Timeless Treasures - Due secoli di vini leggendari”, “Timeless Treasures – Two centuries of legendary wines” with over 200 lots, and the smallest “Old but good”, with 70 lots mainly made up of Barolo and Barbaresco of vintages such as 1961, and 1964, ed), “positioned in a calm “Dry January” which clean out winning precious bottles of Borgogna and Yquem with figures which haven’t been seen for some time”, explains the auction house. However, the top lot, underlines Finarte, comes from the Usa: “a very rare Magnum by Screaming Eagle 1992, which started from 20,000 euros, and auctioned off for 43,200 euros (including Vat and fees). On the podium, two Magnum by Romanée-Conti, 1999 at 37,440 euros, and 1971 at 34,560 euros. At the feet of the podium, a splendid Magnum by Château d’Yquem of 1947 at 17,080 euros. The most important raises were registered by a Latour of 1961 auctioned off for 3,168 euros, over three times and half the basis, a Richebourg 1966 by Jayer for 12,960 euros, over three times the basis, and a Musigny 1955 by Faiveley for 1,872 euro, three times the basis. The rare Italian lots honored themselves: Sassicaia 1985 auctioned off for 2,736 euros (+171%), Sassicaia 1968 for 2,304 euros (+256%), Biondi-Santi 1955 for 1,872 euros (+156%)”. An important result for the just started year, as Guido Groppi, heading the Wines and Spirits Department, explains to WineNews: “2024 has been a difficult year, for the sector, and also for us. It started well, with an auction in March which had a good result, we sold for about 95% of the reserve value, but then, things went worse during the rest of the year because economic and market conditions got worse overall. Compared to other auction houses, we make smaller and more frequent auctions, and we noticed that things became difficult during the year. On the contrary, this auction in January, which has been a little unexpected for us because there were no medium value lots that we normally have, but only very high level lots, went well. It is a very strong signal for us, we hope that it is a trend inversion compared to a slightly suffering 2024. The starting in 2025 surprised us also for the quality of the response, we made much more than the reserve value. Maybe, having scheduled an auction in January when the international calendar is unloaded, it has been a great idea. We’ll see how things will go on then, mainly in March, when the calendar will be more intense”. Also for Finarte, which is already collecting wines and spirits for the next auction, foreseen for the next March, 18th, 19th.

Copyright © 2000/2025