Wine businesses and institutions in Chicago to relaunch on Usa vital market, slowed down by duties

“The strong participation of Italian companies at Vinitaly.USA in Chicago shows us that the U.S. market is irreplaceable and worth investing in. The significant presence of American operators and buyers confirms that Italian wine remains a product Americans actively seek and want to purchase. Sistema Italia - Italy System stands alongside the entire sector to promote the unique qualities of our wine and to continue looking to the future with optimism. There is no challenge that can’t be faced when you have the confidence of offering a product that has no equal”. In this way, Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, at the opening of the edition No. 2 of Vinitaly.USA at Navy Pier in Chicago (October 5-6), featuring over 250 exhibitors including companies, consortia, and regional collectives engaged in B2B meetings with more than 1,500 buyers. This edition comes at a particularly challenging time for the U.S. market, as explained by Ice president Matteo Zoppas: “Italy confirms the global leader in wine exports by volume, and second in value after France. In 2024, the value of Italian wine sales abroad reached 8.1 billion euros, marking a 5.5% increase compared to 2023. The United States continues to be the top destination market: in 2024, it imported approximately 1.9 billion euros of Italian wine, with a growth of 10.2%. In the first seven months of 2025, exports to the U.S. remained at similar levels to 2024 (1.1 billion euros, +0.1% compared to January-July 2024), although the overall sell-out volume shows signs of slowing, and average prices appear to be struggling”. But, added Zoppas: “the U.S. market remains strategic for our wine. It is currently going through a complex phase, marked by slowing consumption and increased tariffs, raised to 15% on European wine and spirits since August 7th, 2025 - which could erode part of the gains achieved. Despite these challenges, we continue to view the U.S. as a key partner for our exports”.

Support for the sector was also expressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, who stated in a message that “the Government stands by this strategic sector, which is a priority within the framework of our growth diplomacy strategy, aiming to reach 700 billion euros in exports by the end of the legislative term. The Export Action Plan is aligned with this goal, aiming to open new opportunities in high-potential non-European markets, while continuing to strengthen our presence in traditional markets like Europe and the United States”, Tajani said, also announcing to “have established a Tariff Task Force” within the Ministry to support businesses.

Meanwhile, despite the many difficulties and uncertainties, Italian companies have continued working with the U.S. market in recent months. Their presence at the event, organized by Veronafiere-Vinitaly with Ita - Italian Trade Agency, Italian Fairs, and the Italian American Chamber of Commerce Midwest-Chicago, “is Italy’s wine sector’s response to tariffs and the resulting climate of concern and uncertainty”, said Veronafiere president Federico Bricolo at the opening underlining how “the unified program of this edition, which includes not only Vinitaly but also the wine2wine Business Forum, Vinitaly International Academy, Vinitaly Tourism, and SolExpo, strengthens Veronafiere’s presence in this strategic and far-from-saturated market, which still holds new growth potential for Italian wine”.

Indeed, 75% of U.S. consumers of made in Italy wine are concentrated in about fifteen states, led by California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois. Today’s Italian wine lovers mainly come from these areas and are predominantly Caucasian (75%), Boomers or Gen X (62%), with a significant female presence. According to an analysis by Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory based on data from Iwsr (International Wine and Spirits Record, a global leader in data, analysis, and strategic insights for the alcoholic beverage industry), the identikit of the future consumer is male, Gen Z or Millennial, of Latin American or African descent, preferably residing in Texas, Illinois, California, South Carolina, and Georgia, or in other areas with population segments who are not only underexplored but also show above-average wine appreciation rates state by state. These new target groups and potential demand areas are what Vinitaly.USA aims to intercept to expand business opportunities for Italian wine, which leads imported wine consumption in the U.S. with a 38% market share. This represents an opportunity not only for Italian companies but also for American trade partners: according to the Observatory’s estimates, while Italian companies generate over 2.2 billion dollars in annual revenue from overseas sales, U.S. commercial partners benefit from a value exceeding 10 billion dollars.

Also for this reason, at Vinitaly.USA, top buyers such as Volio Fine Wine Imports, Vias, Terlato Wines, More Than Grapes - wine imports, Winebow Fine Wines - spirits, and Eagle Eye Wines are also present. Meanwhile, the “wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum” panels, inevitably focused on tariffs, will feature, among others, Benjamin Aneff, president of the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance.

Despite everything, work continues on the tariff front: Ita Agency - Italian Trade Agency, in line with the growth diplomacy promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the objectives set by the Ministry of Agriculture, is proud to be a driving force behind the 2025 edition of Vinitaly Chicago - still commented Ita - Italian Trade Agency president Matteo Zoppas - organized in collaboration with Veronafiere and the Chicago Chamber of Commerce. This year, wr host around 250 companies with 2,000 labels, a growing number compared to last year. We have worked carefully on the quality of operators, buyers, and producers, offering an even higher level of selection and organizing three masterclasses to bring the American public closer to the taste of Italian wine. In this moment of uncertainty around tariffs - concluded Zoppas - our commitment is to provide tangible support to Italian wine entrepreneurs in the U.S. In the coming months, we will evaluate market trends together, but today we are here to do our part and give substance to the role of the Italy System”.

This commitment was also reflected in the presence at the Vinitaly.USA opening of Marco Peronaci, Italian Ambassador to the U.S.; Marco Rago, Legal Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Maurizio Muzzetta, President of Fiere Italiane USA Llc; Domenico Mauriello, secretary general of Assocamerestero; and Robert Allegrini, president of Niaf (National Italian American Foundation), but also of Luigi Scordamaglia, ceo of Filiera Italia; Giordano Emo Capodilista, vicepresident of Confagricoltura; Tommaso Battista, president of Copagri; Carmelo Troccoli, national director of Fondazione Campagna Amica; Marzia Varvaglione, president of Ceev (Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins); and Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Unione Italiana Vini - Uiv (joining remotely). At the subsequent Business Forum organized by Ita, contributions came from Marilisa Allegrini (president and ceo of the Marilisa Allegrini Group), Francesco Ganz (Ethica Wines), Bill Terlato (Terlato Wine Group), and Diva Moretti Polegato (Villa Sandi), with closing remarks by Zoppas and Minister Lollobrigida. Representing Veronafiere, there were vicepresident Marina Montedoro, ceo Barbara Ferro, and general director Adolfo Rebughini, along with Kristian Ghedina (former World Cup skier with 33 podiums and honorary Ais sommelier since 2023), acting as Vinitaly.USA 2025 Ambassador.

Event which, according to Coldiretti and Filiera Italia, is also a tool to “relaunch consumption and awareness of the excellence of Vigneto Italia, from the most renowned denominations to those symbolizing biodiversity, following the great success at the UN with the recognition of wine’s positive role within the Mediterranean Diet model”, explains a note. “In the right quantities, wine is an integral part of the Mediterranean Diet, and we are proud that this has been recognized in the Un document - said Luigi Scordamaglia, head of markets, Internationalization, and EU Policies at Coldiretti and Ceo of Filiera Italia - highlightinh the difference between “a conscious, balanced consumption of quality wine, which has positive effects, and harmful alcohol abuse involving poor-quality products which have nothing to do with our wine culture and lifestyle”. The United States, Coldiretti recalls, is the market that most valorizes Italian wine and “where we have exported not just a product, but a consumption style, and, therefore, we can’t allow the system to undervalue us. We must be ready to face a major structural change, in consumption, communication, and awareness, and we must be able to leverage our distinctiveness and the great added value of the made in Italy brand, which can’t be replicated or imitated. This value is also supported by widespread recognition, thanks in part to the many Italian restaurants which have helped make it known and appreciated. The Italian wine sector - conclude Coldiretti and Filiera Italia - represents one of the pillars of the national agri-food economy, with total revenue reaching 14.5 billion euros, a cultivated area of 681,000 hectares, and unmatched biodiversity with 570 native grape varieties”.

