Wine, “collective” brands of Valpolicella will be of property of Consorzio Vini Valpolicella

Protecting brands, especially in an international market like that of wine, is essential. This is worth both for corporate brands and for territorial brands and denominations, particularly those which are well-established and of high value, and therefore more vulnerable to counterfeiting and misuse. As the various denominations from Valpolicella, the land where Amarone della Valpolicella, Valpolicella, Recioto, and Ripasso arise, renowned wines appreciated all over the world, generating an estimated local economic turnover of 600 million euros. These are collective brands, such as “Valpolicella Ripasso”, “Amarone”, “Amarone della Valpolicella”, “Recioto della Valpolicella” (as well as “Recioto di Soave” and “Recioto”, as one can read here), which, until now, have been owned by the Verona Chamber of Commerce, and, which, soon, will come under the authority of Consorzio Vini Valpolicella, currently headed by Christian Marchesini. The Consortium celebrates its anniversary No. 100, and brings together 2,400 winegrowers, winemakers, and bottlers across a production area that spans 19 municipalities in the province of Verona, covering 8,621 hectares of vineyards.

This transfer from the Chamber of Commerce to the Consortium is not unprecedented, though still relatively uncommon in the Italian wine world. It will be both formal and substantial, and will be presented on September 26th at the Prefecture of Verona, in the presence of Prefect Demetrio Martino, Christian Marchesini and Giuseppe Riello, presidents of Consorzio Tutela Vini Valpolicella, and the Verona Chamber of Commerce, respectively, and Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

Copyright © 2000/2025